Risks high in raising next year’s crop

Fertilizer prices are high, but so are crop prices. That makes it possible for farmers to work through their budget for next year’s planting season, but with so much money tied up in input costs, they’ll be taking on much more risk than in recent years.

That’s the take of Jack Davis, a crops business management specialist for South Dakota State University Extension. He spoke about financial planning in light of recent fertilizer prices during an Extension Ag Dialogues webinar Nov. 19.

“You’ll have a lot more invested,” he said. “If things don’t turn out, it could be tough.”

The cost of anhydrous ammonia – nitrogen fertilizer – went up $9.56 a day between Sept. 1 and mid-November, Davis said, and lower cost nitrogen, urea, increased $4 a day.

“Put those fertilizer dollars where you’ll get the most out of them,” was his advice.

High prices makes soil testing a prudent task this fall.

Davis also advised farmers to set a realistic yield goal. Using yields from the last five to 10 years, throw out the obvious highs and lows, then take the average.

For the next year, farmers will invest close to $2 per bushel in fertilizer and seed, Davis estimated. That’s about 35% higher than what it costs to raise this year’s crop.

If yields are good and the price of corn holds out at around $5 per bushel, farmers can still see good returns, Davis said.

“It works if you’ve got yield and price,” he said.

One way around the high costs could be planting oats instead of corn or soybeans. They don’t use as much nitrogen, and oats yield well in eastern South Dakota, Davis noted. The trade-off is that it’s more work to market them. “You have to have an elevator that’s willing to buy within your region,” he said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

