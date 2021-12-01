S.D. Soybean’s annual convention resumes in Sioux Falls

After business is taken care of, the night brings a chance for celebration and networking. The yield and quality contest awards reception is 5:30-7 p.m. The yield contest was called off in 2019 due to the number of flooded, prevented planting acres that year. The contest went forward in 2020, but winners didn’t get to gather to accept their awards. The reception is open to anyone who participated in the yield contest.

The evening wraps up with the Uniting Agriculture Social, a networking event started a couple years ago. Community and ag industry leaders as well as representatives and policymakers will have a chance to connect.

The trade show and conference takes place the next day in the Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

The morning starts early with the Early Riser breakfast sessions, which take place in the hotel Amphitheater I. Russ Mothershead, nitrogen buyer for Nutrien Ag, will give a fertilizer market update from 8-9 a.m.

The second session from 9-9:30 a.m. features a producer panel titled “Economics of Conservation Practices.” Farmers will discuss the benefits and challenges of implementing conservation practices.

Speakers are scheduled throughout the day as well, on topics from markets and weather to an inspirational outlook.

The trade show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall next door.

Organizers noted the attractive freebies available to attendees. Those at the Early Riser sessions will have a chance to win one of two cash gift cards. A free noon meal is available to anyone with a name badge, and free hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served during the last hour of the trade show.