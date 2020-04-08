It's Agronomy Week, and farmers can nominate agronomists, seed dealers and crop consultants on their team for special recognition.
DeKalb, Asgrow and Deltapine seed brands are hosting a recognition program that's open to agronomists industrywide, regardless of seed brand. During Agronomy Week April 6-10, farmers can nominate up to three individuals at AgronomyWeek.com or by posting on the DeKalb Asgrow Facebook page or Twitter with the hashtags #AgronomyWeek and #contest.
Nominating farmers will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win daily prizes, as well as an Ultimate Field Day grand prize this summer if public health conditions permit.
"Agronomy Week is an opportunity for farmers to express thanks for the expertise and commitment of agronomic professionals who work closely with them throughout the growing season to help maximize their success,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DeKalb Asgrow brand lead.