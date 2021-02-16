SDSU shares corn research updates heading into 2021

After a tumultuous year that saw very little active research done due to COVID-19 restrictions, South Dakota State University Extension specialists began hosting virtual “coffee hours” over the first month of 2021 to detail how certain aspects of South Dakota’s most common crops are changing.

Between Jan. 12-15, SDSU Extension held four days of discussions on corn, detailing everything from updates in weed control to what was learned about planting early in the state over 2020.

Emmanuel Byamukama, the SDSU Extension plant pathologist, spent some time on Jan. 13 detailing what new and emerging diseases are impacting corn in the state. The biggest – bacterial leaf streak or BLS – is becoming more of concern in South Dakota as it has now been found in four counties.

BLS was found relatively recently in Nebraska in 2016. Since then, it spread to South Dakota in 2018 and is now found in four counties: Lake, Brule, Sanborn and Turner. However, BLS isn’t like typical diseases of its kind. Many farmers sought to treat the disease using blanket fungicides, which it didn’t work, that’s how the new disease was found.

“They applied a fungicide in the field and nothing was happening,” he said.

Even with the recent spread, Byamukama said that the only severe cases tend to be on corn-on-corn acres and even then, the disease has a fairly light impact overall. However, the disease does overwinter in the field and can be found in standing corn stalks as well as volunteer corn.

BLS is typically confused with gray leaf spot due to how it affects the leaf, but Byamukama said the difference is that BLS tends to create longer brown streaks.