Farmers in five states have a new option to consider when putting land aside for conservation.
The Soil Health and Income Protection Program (SHIPP) is like a short-term CRP. Unlike the Conservation Reserve Program, which requires land be set aside for 10-15 years, the SHIPP commitment is three to five years.
It allows producers greater flexibility to respond to the market, according to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who authored the legislation that became part of the 2018 farm bill. The program promotes soil healthy by taking low-yielding acres out of production, he said. The idea behind a short-term program is that SHIPP won’t tie up the land for a 10-year-period should a change in market prices make farming those acres profitable.
“Having a short term contracting option to build soil health on working lands enables farmers an ‘every acre counts’ approach,” said Levi Neuharth, chairman of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition in a news release. “SHIPP may help to reach a positive bottom line for producers while building healthier soil.”
South Dakota Corn Growers Association president Doug Noem called it a common-sense approach for working lands.
“(It) provides another opportunity during this incredible wet cycle we are experiencing,” he said.
SHIPP is a pilot program that’s being launched in Prairie Pothole region this year. Producers in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Iowa and Minnesota can sign up through Aug. 21 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).
Land that’s enrolled must have been planted in the three previous crop years, and it can’t have been enrolled in CRP.
“We are not looking at expired CRP acres. We want new crop land,” said Owen Fagerhuag during a web conference in early April. he serves as conservation programs manager for FSA.
The acres enrolled can exceed 15% of the farm’s total acreage.
Once enrolled, the SHIPP acres must be planted with a perennial cover. Unlike CRP land, it can be grazed or harvested certain times of the year. Payment is 50% of weighted average soil rental rate.
There are 50,000 SHIPP acres available across the five states, allocated on a first-come, first served basis.
Thune pointed out that SHIPP acres don’t conflict with acreage allocations through CRP.
“We have had our acres drop like a rock for the last few years,” Thune said in a phone interview April 10. “There is a lot of crop ground in South Dakota that fits very well in a CRP construct. We want to have that available for farmers if they see that as an option.”
If the SHIPP pilot run goes well, it may expand to more acres or open up to more states.
“We just think it gives more tools to our farmers,” Thune said.