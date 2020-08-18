More than 2,300 South Dakota farmers growing small grains will be asked to participate in a survey during the first two weeks of September.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will be gathering data on 2020 production and supply of small grains including wheat, oats, barley and rye. Statisticians will be asking about acreage, yield, and the quantities of grains and oilseeds stored on farms.
Individual responses are confidential, and the data is used to calculate county yields, which is used for farm disaster programs. State statistician Erik Gerlach encourages producers to participate to assure their county is accurately represented when calculated county yield estimates.
"The small grains industry is important to South Dakota agriculture, and it is crucial for everyone to have accurate data about this key sector of the economy," he said in a news release.