Soil health practices can preserve water in dry years

When it comes to catching enough rain for the growing season, farmers don’t have to leave it up to the power of prayer.
According to agronomist Dale Strickler, there’s plenty farmers can do to make your farm resistant to drought. His approach starts with avoiding tillage, keeping the soil covered, adding crop diversity, keeping a living root to feed the microbes and incorporating livestock in the system – essentially following the five principles of soil health.
Strickler was the opening speaker at the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition annual conference, held virtually Jan. 6 and 7. He taught agronomy at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas for 15 years and is now an agronomist for Green Cover Seed based in Bladen, Nebraska.
Growing up in Colony, Kansas, Strickler remembers questioning why he had to go around and around the field with the plow. He was told if they don’t till, rain wouldn’t soak in the soil.
Anyone who has seen a demonstration about infiltration with a rainfall simulator knows that’s not true. The soil may look fluffy and porous after a plow-up, he said, but those disturbed soil aggregates quickly seal up and make a crust on the surface that won’t let the water in.
“Is it any wonder 10 days after a rain we’re begging for another one?” he said.
No till, on the other hand, has been proven to triple the infiltration rate, Strickler noted.
Keeping residue on the soil surface is another way to drought-proof soil. Strickler summed up a Kansas study that compared infiltration rates in no-till wheat stubble. The stubble alone soaked up about eight-tenths of an inch an hour. Adding sunn hemp as a cover crop tripled that rate, holding a 6-inch rain in three hours without runoff.
“That will hold just about every rain,” Strickler said.
That same sunn hemp field had far more earthworm than fields without cover crops – a total 201.7 worms per square meters. Strickler said that’s because they have something to eat.
“If you want stray cats, put out food. If you want earthworms, put out food,” he said.
Earthworms and soil microbes need protein, just like cattle. Cover crops add a good sources of protein that’s often lacking in dryland crop rotations, Strickler said.
While some worry that cover crops will deplete soil moisture needed for the next cash crop, there are ways they help reduce moisture loss.
Lessening the amount of evaporation is one way covers help keep much-needed moisture in the soil. High winds increase evaporation, and one way to slow wind at the soil surface is to plant wind breaks, Strickler said. Wind breaks increase yield, he said, and tree provide a protection zone that extends out about 10 times the three’s height.
Where trees don’t grow well, leaving a shaggy stubble in the field can help slow wind and catch snow. Snow catch is a big contributor to soil moisture, especially in western South Dakota, Strickler said. He noted a Kansas State University study at Garden City that showed a field with residue will have five fewer inches evaporate a year.
Oklahoma farmer and soil health advocate Jimmy Emmons found proof of the moisture saved in soil cores from his farm. The moisture they were holding solidified he was doing the right thing, he said.
Cover crops used more moisture when they were putting on growth in the fall, but he’s found that he gets that moisture back in the spring.
“In the end, we still have more water,” Emmons said, giving a presentation during the first day of the South Dakota Soil Health conference.
He admits that giving up tillage is not easy. After his first cover crop, he panicked before planning his winter wheat and made a couple passes with his vertical tillage tool, he said.
When the yields between the untilled and tilled ground showed no difference, he saw that tillage wasn’t necessary, in fact, it was wasteful. Emmons cut his cost of fuel from $128,000 to $20,000 a year and reduced his chemical fertilizer bill by 85%, he said. No till saves fuel, time and labor. Farming comes with high input costs, he said.
“That’s something you have to reduce to be profitable,” he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.