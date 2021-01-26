Soil health practices can preserve water in dry years

When it comes to catching enough rain for the growing season, farmers don’t have to leave it up to the power of prayer.

According to agronomist Dale Strickler, there’s plenty farmers can do to make your farm resistant to drought. His approach starts with avoiding tillage, keeping the soil covered, adding crop diversity, keeping a living root to feed the microbes and incorporating livestock in the system – essentially following the five principles of soil health.

Strickler was the opening speaker at the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition annual conference, held virtually Jan. 6 and 7. He taught agronomy at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas for 15 years and is now an agronomist for Green Cover Seed based in Bladen, Nebraska.

Growing up in Colony, Kansas, Strickler remembers questioning why he had to go around and around the field with the plow. He was told if they don’t till, rain wouldn’t soak in the soil.

Anyone who has seen a demonstration about infiltration with a rainfall simulator knows that’s not true. The soil may look fluffy and porous after a plow-up, he said, but those disturbed soil aggregates quickly seal up and make a crust on the surface that won’t let the water in.

“Is it any wonder 10 days after a rain we’re begging for another one?” he said.

No till, on the other hand, has been proven to triple the infiltration rate, Strickler noted.

Keeping residue on the soil surface is another way to drought-proof soil. Strickler summed up a Kansas study that compared infiltration rates in no-till wheat stubble. The stubble alone soaked up about eight-tenths of an inch an hour. Adding sunn hemp as a cover crop tripled that rate, holding a 6-inch rain in three hours without runoff.