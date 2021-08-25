South Dakota catching up on hemp-growing trend

It was a long struggle between the time the 2008 farm bill authorized an industrial hemp pilot program to 2020 when legislation made it legal to grow in South Dakota.
Four experts that helped the legalization process were on hand at Dakotafest Aug. 18 to discuss how hemp is doing and what’s next for the state’s newest crop.
The panel included state Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA) president Ken Meyer, SDIHA vice president Derrick Dohmann, and Derek Schiefelbein, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources hemp program manager.
Lesmeister was the main architect of the hemp bill. He inherited the job from an old friend of his, but over the last five years, he has worked closely with the governor’s office and the Legislature to pass a safe bill.
“Maybe it took five years to get here now, but I think we have one of the best overall hemp programs in the nation,” Lesmeister said. “I am excited. This is where I want to be, seeing you folks want to grow industrial hemp in South Dakota.”
Schiefelbein, who came on as hemp program manager after the hemp program began, said that not having a pilot program in the state was both a blessing and a curse. They were able to learn from other states’ mistakes, he said, but also has put South Dakota behind its neighbors.
“We’re off and running now with an approved plan from the USDA,” he said.
As it stands, there are 12 active hemp licenses with just over 1,630 acres of hemp growing. Just a few licenses are targeted at CBD oil while the majority are focusing on hemp for fiber and grain, Schiefelbein said.
The low number of acres is partly attributed to drought. Originally there were 19 licenses with 2,240 acres expected.
With the drought came expected losses, Dohmann said. His company, Horizon Hemp Seeds, has seen tremendous success in moisture-heavy areas of the state, he said.
“We really need to learn as much as we can about this crop,” he said.
With very little data to go on, Dohmann said producers are simply trying their best with just a handful of acres. That is the best way they can learn the best agronomic practices, he said.
Getting started with hemp
Every producer looking to get into hemp has to start with the state offices to obtain a license. Visiting the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources homepage leads you to the applications for hemp production or processing.
Perhaps before getting to the official step, potential growers should make sure the plant is right for you. Dohmann said that many people think of hemp as just a CBD product that toes the line between a safe product under 0.3% THC and marijuana. However, hemp for grain and fiber is the fastest growing product, he said. There are thousands of varieties grown each year.
Colorado grew over 1,100 different hemp varieties in 2020.
“A lot of those genetics are proven genetics that can be grown to harvest the grain or harvest the straw,”he said.
Once you get the license – at least on the grain and fiber side that Dohmann is familiar with – the process to grow the plant is fairly straightforward, albeit uncharted territory. There is no exact science for hemp, he said. There hasn’t been as much research focused on the ancient seed as there has been on corn, soybeans, and wheat.
Their general rule of thumb thus far working in the Midwest, specifically North Dakota, has been planting 20-30 pounds of seed per acre at a half-inch depth. No-till has been the best practice, but once that seed is in the ground, Dohmann said “there is really nothing you can do.”
With no approved chemicals to spray, Dohmann said it’s hoping for some timely rains.
“You let it go and let it canopy out and catch a bit of rain to get it going,” he said.
Harvesting hemp, however, is the tricky part. If the grain or straw isn’t on air within a few hours of harvest, it will spoil almost immediately. The ideal moisture range for sellable hemp is 10%. Hemp is typically harvested in the 30% moisture range.
“The biggest thing I can say is taking care of the crop by getting it on air as fast as you can,” Dohmann said.
The CBD is a bit more labor-intensive. While grain hemp is grown more like a typical straw plant, CBD hemp is more like “growing Christmas trees”, Meyer said. After the growing period is over, producers typically harvest each plant individually and then dry them hanging upside down.
CBD hemp is trickier to grow, and several varieties toe the 0.3% THC line very closely. Schiefelbein said that he recommends having your fields tested personally throughout the growing season to make sure it’s not a “hot crop,” which would have to be destroyed with an official THC test at harvest.
The biggest question of the day was profitability. Speaking for grain and fiber, Dohmann said a typical producer can see about a 55-cent profit per pound on grain hemp. With a typical yield averaging around 1,000 pounds per acre, he said the return is quite high.
If you are growing for fiber, Dohmann said it typically sells for around 10 cents per pound but yields around 2,500 pounds per acre.
“It’s a fairly cheap crop to plant and there is a fairly good backend return,” he said. “But having those markets set up beforehand is better than deciding 100 days later to sell it.”
With just three processors approved in the state, all the panelists agreed that getting markets setup first and organized in South Dakota will the be the key to getting growers interested in hemp.
What’s next?
While everyone wants to see the results of this year’s harvest – which will begin in early September – Lesmeister is already focused on how to revise the wording of the bill. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a final ruling which forced some alterations to South Dakota’s plan.
“The biggest thing is that this is a moving target,” he said.
Lesmeister said that with over 25,000 products derived from hemp in the U.S., there is a big market future in South Dakota. He said he hopes the expansion is slow, as people who jump in too quickly are bound for some intense growing pains.
“This is not a product for everybody, but it is a product that has been around forever. We are reinventing the wheel, having used hemp since the Bible era,” he said.
Perhaps the best benefit hemp will have, Lesmeister said, is focusing on a green future. Hemp products typically are more environmentally friendly than their non-renewable counterparts.
“Costs have skyrocketed and held us back, but at the end of the day, hemp fiber, board, insulation are all things coming on and we’re looking at a world that wants to turn green and that’s another benefit of the use of hemp,” he said.
