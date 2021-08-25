South Dakota catching up on hemp-growing trend

It was a long struggle between the time the 2008 farm bill authorized an industrial hemp pilot program to 2020 when legislation made it legal to grow in South Dakota.

Four experts that helped the legalization process were on hand at Dakotafest Aug. 18 to discuss how hemp is doing and what’s next for the state’s newest crop.

The panel included state Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA) president Ken Meyer, SDIHA vice president Derrick Dohmann, and Derek Schiefelbein, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources hemp program manager.

Lesmeister was the main architect of the hemp bill. He inherited the job from an old friend of his, but over the last five years, he has worked closely with the governor’s office and the Legislature to pass a safe bill.

“Maybe it took five years to get here now, but I think we have one of the best overall hemp programs in the nation,” Lesmeister said. “I am excited. This is where I want to be, seeing you folks want to grow industrial hemp in South Dakota.”

Schiefelbein, who came on as hemp program manager after the hemp program began, said that not having a pilot program in the state was both a blessing and a curse. They were able to learn from other states’ mistakes, he said, but also has put South Dakota behind its neighbors.

“We’re off and running now with an approved plan from the USDA,” he said.

As it stands, there are 12 active hemp licenses with just over 1,630 acres of hemp growing. Just a few licenses are targeted at CBD oil while the majority are focusing on hemp for fiber and grain, Schiefelbein said.