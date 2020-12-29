South Dakota Corn event goes virtual

South Dakota Corn's annual conference will take place fully on a virtual platform, the organization announced Dec. 28.
Previous plans for the Jan. 16 conference were a hybrid event with an in-person event in Sioux Falls and virtual viewing options. Now it will be held entirely online.
“Every year we look forward to this event and connecting with farmers from across our state,” said Lisa Richardson, South Dakota Corn executive director. “Due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, South Dakota Corn has made the tough decision to change the annual conference to a full virtual event".
Those wishing to attend virtually must RSVP to receive a link for the meeting. Do so here: https://www.sdcorn.org/news-events/events-2/
The free educational event will begin at 9 am. Delaney Howell of the Ag Daily News podcast will kick off the day, followed by presentations by Don Day Jr. of DayWeather Inc. and David and Matthew Kruse of Commstock Investments. The final presentation will be a panel discussion on water issues.
Much like events in the past, there will still be a silent auction. It will also be held virtually and open a week before the conference and run through the evening of Jan. 16.