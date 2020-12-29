 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota Corn event goes virtual

South Dakota Corn event goes virtual

DuPont Pioneer photo

Growers in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin have increased their corn and soybean harvested acres by over 12.3 million acres in the last 15 years. Seed companies are increasing research and development dollars for short season hybrids or varieties to help improve yields.

South Dakota Corn's annual conference will take place fully on a virtual platform, the organization announced Dec. 28.

Previous plans for the Jan. 16 conference were a hybrid event with an in-person event in Sioux Falls and virtual viewing options. Now it will be held entirely online.

“Every year we look forward to this event and connecting with farmers from across our state,” said Lisa Richardson, South Dakota Corn executive director. “Due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, South Dakota Corn has made the tough decision to change the annual conference to a full virtual event".

Those wishing to attend virtually must RSVP to receive a link for the meeting. Do so here: https://www.sdcorn.org/news-events/events-2/

The free educational event will begin at 9 am. Delaney Howell of the Ag Daily News podcast will kick off the day, followed by presentations by Don Day Jr. of DayWeather Inc. and David and Matthew Kruse of Commstock Investments. The final presentation will be a panel discussion on water issues.

Much like events in the past, there will still be a silent auction. It will also be held virtually and open a week before the conference and run through the evening of Jan. 16.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Year End: Plan your work, work your plan
Crop

Year End: Plan your work, work your plan

  • Updated

Beginning 2021 with a firm foundation tends to mitigate factors to this otherwise risky business called farming. ISU Extension's farm management specialist has tips:

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News