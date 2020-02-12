South Dakota farmer sought for United Soybean Board

The South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council is seeking soybean farmers interested in filling one of South Dakota's four seats with the United Soybean Board.
The United Soybean Board is composed of 78 farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff.
Eligible candidates are South Dakota residents age 21 or over who are involved in a farming operation that raises soybeans.
To apply, submit A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) background information form to the South Dakota Soybean office before March 20. o obtain this form, contact Becky Cypher at 605-330-9942.
State research and promotion council members will submit their first and second choice nominees to USDA, and the secretary of agriculture makes the final appointment.
The member will serve a three-year term beginning in December, and will be eligible to serve a total three consecutive terms.
For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org.
