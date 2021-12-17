The first hemp harvest in South Dakota has wrapped up and producers are happy with results.

Katie Sieverding, executive director for the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association said that those who grew just a few acres this year were so pleased that they are looking at dramatic increases next year.

“We're not just going from seven to 10 or seven to 14 acres. People are looking at a lot more acres,” Sieverding said.

One producer who planted seven acres this year is looking to grow 40 to 50 acres in the 2022 growing season, she said.

Just over 1,600 acres of hemp were planted in South Dakota this year, with the large majority of those producers growing for seed and fiber. That’s less than the 2,240 acres that were approved to grow the crop, in part due to the summer drought.

Of the 1,600 acres that were planted, only 2% were grown for CBD, or cannabidiol, used in popular herbal medicine products.

Growing for CBD is much more labor and time intensive, Sieverding said.

Aside from that, the market for CBD has been oversaturated the last few years.

Derrick Dohmann is the hemp seeds sales and marketing manager at Horizon Hemp. Dohmann grew just over 150 acres of hemp for fiber between Willow Lake and Clark this year.

Dohmann said CBD producers initially could make a hearty profit, but because of that, the crop was overproduced in recent years.

“That’s why the market tanked on it,” he said.

He attributes the lower number of total acres planted with hemp in South Dakota to the dry start to the growing season.

“It doesn’t like to have wet feet,” he said but moisture must be present in the soil when the seed is planted or it will fail to prosper. Drought conditions throughout the state put an end to planting before it had even begun.

With the weather outlook indicating limited for moisture this winter, it’s tough to say whether next year will provide a friendlier growing season.

But Dohmann still encourages anyone interested in trying to grow hemp to go ahead and plant some.

“The market is definitely there,” he said, particularly for seed and fiber.

Input costs are also relatively low. Dohmann estimates total input costs at $250 per acre.

Of that $250, $60-$70 is the cost of seed. Dohmann said Horizon Hemp is able to offer seed at that lower cost because the company raises the seeds themselves, rather than buying it from a partner.

Producers will have to spend a bit in order to sell their product, however. There are no fiber processing plants in South Dakota. The closest fiber processing plants are currently in Kansas, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota.

Dohmann said he’s been in communication with some South Dakota producers who would like to open on in South Dakota and is hopeful there will be one in the next year or two.

Horizon Hemp has been focused on keeping seed costs low because so many other costs, like fertilizer, are going up, Dohmann said.

“If we drop our price on seed from $4 to $3, it’s 20 bucks. It’s not big. But if you do 1,000 acres of it, it adds up,” he said.

Profit wise, Dohmann said hemp grown for fiber is going for $220 per ton, with each acre producing approximately two tons of fiber.

Hemp is easy to maintain with a short growing season, according to Dohmann. It’s important make sure row width and spacing are correct, he said, “but after that, you literally just let it go.”

Then 100 days later, it’s ready for harvest if grown for seed. Producers can cut hemp after 60 days if it’s being grown for fiber.

Dohmann doesn’t think producers can squeeze in two harvests in one season, however. Shorter days in the spring and fall can hinder the crop and frost can totally devastate it.

He’s hoping more people will give hemp production a try, saying that the industry needs more commodity hemp because there are more companies that want to use the crop than the current harvested acres can cover. In other words, demand is outweighing supply.

That’s partially because there are so many different products that can be made from hemp.

Sieverding said she and other members of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association have talked to both policymakers and the public about the tens of thousands of products that are made from industrial hemp.

“That's not an exaggeration,” she said.

Everything from cosmetics to kitchen utensils and flooring can be made from hemp. It’s also being used in construction.

The fact that it’s one of the world’s strongest and most durable natural textile fibers, yet lighter than its counterparts adds to the plant’s appeal to large-scale manufacturers.

Some companies, such as Hempitecture, are building with hempcrete, a concrete-like brick made from hemp hurd and lime.

BMW currently uses hemp fiber in the door panel lining of its electric i3. Mercedes and Jaguar have also used the fiber in their luxury vehicles. Hemp panels are 30% lighter than the plastic version, and it absorbs carbon and releases oxygen during growth, resulting in negative CO2.

“The sky is the limit with the number of products out there that are or could be made with industrial hemp,” Sieverding said.

Commodity hemp production has been legal on the federal level since 2018, but with more and more states passing legislation to allow the crop to be grown, along with ever-increasing consumer demand for sustainably sourced products, Sieverding and Dohmann believe they’re on the ground-level of an exciting, up and coming profit source.

But just because it’s now legal to grow, doesn’t mean the industry isn’t faced with unique challenges. That’s why education continues to be important, Sieverding said, especially when it comes to the stigma of the plant.

“We're working to educate those that want to be in the industry or are in the industry, but also really just the general public and policymakers because the stigma around industrial hemp is that it’s the same as marijuana,” she said.

Dohmann said that perception is an on-going battle.

“Yes, they are technically from the same plant,” he said of hemp and marijuana, “but their characteristics are so vastly different.”

It’s a bit like how a poodle and a gray wolf are related but are very different animals.

Despite misconceptions, Sieverding said interest in growing commodity hemp has continued to grow during this first year of legal growth. Producers have reported community members driving slowly past their fields, taking it all in, she said.

“I'm excited for the years to come to see how much it grows in the state and to see where we end up,” she said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

