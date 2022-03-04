South Dakota ranks 12th in nation for hemp production

Official numbers are in for South Dakota’s newest crop.

In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the results of the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey in its National Hemp Report, a joint effort by National Agricultural Statistics Service and Agricultural Marketing Service USDA agencies.

The report focused on the 2021 growing season and is the first industrial hemp report since the crop was legalized in the 2018 farm bill.

“The release of this landmark report provides a needed benchmark about hemp production to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said.

“Not only will these data guide USDA agencies in their support of domestic hemp production, the results can also help inform producers’ decisions about growing, harvesting, and selling hemp as well as the type of hemp they decide to produce. The survey results may also impact policy decisions about the hemp industry,” he added.

According to the report, a total of 54,152 acres nationwide were planted with industrial hemp that was grown in the open. This included hemp grown for all utilizations including CBD oil, grain, fiber, and seed.

Floral hemp, which is hemp grown for CBD oil, production was estimated at 19.7 million pounds. Utilized production totaled 15.7 million pounds. The area harvested for floral hemp was estimated at 15,980 acres. The average yield for floral hemp was estimated at 1,235 pounds per acre. The value of floral hemp totaled $623 million.