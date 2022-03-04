South Dakota ranks 12th in nation for hemp production

Official numbers are in for South Dakota’s newest crop.
In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the results of the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey in its National Hemp Report, a joint effort by National Agricultural Statistics Service and Agricultural Marketing Service USDA agencies.
The report focused on the 2021 growing season and is the first industrial hemp report since the crop was legalized in the 2018 farm bill.
“The release of this landmark report provides a needed benchmark about hemp production to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer said.
“Not only will these data guide USDA agencies in their support of domestic hemp production, the results can also help inform producers’ decisions about growing, harvesting, and selling hemp as well as the type of hemp they decide to produce. The survey results may also impact policy decisions about the hemp industry,” he added.
According to the report, a total of 54,152 acres nationwide were planted with industrial hemp that was grown in the open. This included hemp grown for all utilizations including CBD oil, grain, fiber, and seed.
Floral hemp, which is hemp grown for CBD oil, production was estimated at 19.7 million pounds. Utilized production totaled 15.7 million pounds. The area harvested for floral hemp was estimated at 15,980 acres. The average yield for floral hemp was estimated at 1,235 pounds per acre. The value of floral hemp totaled $623 million.
Hemp grown for grain totaled 4.37 million pounds. Utilized production totaled 3.96 million pounds. The area harvested for hemp grown for grain was estimated at 8,255 acres. The average yield for hemp grown for grain was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp for grain totaled $5.99 million.
Hemp grown for fiber was estimated at 33.2 million pounds. Utilized production totaled 27.6 million pounds. The area harvested for hemp grown for fiber was estimated at 12,690 acres. The average yield for hemp grown for fiber was estimated at 2,620 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown for fiber totaled $41.4 million.
Production of hemp grown for seed was estimated at 1.86 million pounds. Utilized production totaled 1.68 million pounds. The area harvested for hemp grown for seed was estimated at 3,515 acres. The average yield for hemp grown for seed was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown for seed totaled $41.5 million.
The total value of U.S. hemp production in the open was $712 million.
One producer who planted seven acres of hemp this year is looking to grow 40 to 50 acres in the 2022 growing season.
South Dakota valuation was not directly included in the report. However, Katie Sieverding, executive director for the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association said the total value of grain hemp in the state is $1,789,000 and fiber crop is $480,000.
“Investment in processing started and underway is valued at approximately $6 million,” she added.
The report showed that U.S. growers harvested about 8,200 acres of hemp for grain, valued at nearly $6 million. Growers harvested about 12,600 acres of hemp for fiber, at a value of $41.4 million. They also harvested about 3,500 acres for seed, at a value of $41.5 million.
Ken Meyer, president of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association and hemp processor, said those values are not solely about the raw hemp, but included products made from hemp.
The survey results come just a few short months after South Dakota producers wrapped up their first year of production.
Ten South Dakota hemp producers harvested a total of 1,700 acres out of the 1,850 acres planted during the 2021 season.
Of the 1,700 acres, over 1,500 were planted with a dual variety of hemp which allowed the harvest of both the grain and the fiber of the plant at separate times.
“That's one of the things that's making hemp as a crop in South Dakota compete really well with corn and soybeans - because it has two income streams,” Meyer said.
He expects producers should be able to sell their hemp for about the same price this year as last year, with a slight increase to factor in fertilizer costs.
The 2021 hemp fiber crop sold at $200 per ton and will sell for $210 per ton in 2022, Meyer said.
2021 Non-organic grain hemp sold for $24.20 per bushel and organic grain hemp at $48.40 per bushel, and producers should see similar prices this year.
While it was only the state’s first year growing the crop, the 1,700 harvested acres put South Dakota as the 12th largest hemp producing state in the nation.
That ranking was promising for the future of the industry in South Dakota, Meyer said. Despite the dry start to the 2021 growing season, the numbers from what was planted to what was harvested was better than many other regions in the country.
Meyer attributes this to the quality of soil found in southeastern South Dakota along with average precipitation amounts and its geographical location.
“If you get too far south, too much humidity can make it difficult to grow,” he said. “It really does look like South Dakota is one of the best places to grow hemp for grain and fiber.”
