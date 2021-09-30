South Dakota Soybean leadership program focuses on making connections

South Dakota soybean growers will soon be able to participate in a custom leadership program .

The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff has partnered with the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Program (SDARL) to create the Soybean Genesis Leaders Program, a series of four half-day seminars designed to develop leaders for the industry. They will run December 2021 through March 2022 .

“We believe the four-seminar format over the winter months will fit the busy schedules of our producers,” said Dawn Scheier, District Three Director of the South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.

The seminars will provide an overview of soybean organizations and consumer engagement, identify the unique leadership talents of participants, explore issues in the industry and the legislative process, bring growers into contact with current and future customers, and prepare participants to be leaders in their community and the industry.

South Dakota Soybean Association executive director Jerry Schmitz said the program’s main goal will be helping growers reach out to the general public, but also to other growers along with having discussions about the markets and what's taking place with soybeans.

“We also want to look to the future and assist soybean families in becoming profitable and continuing the legacy that has been passed down for several generations. Since the leadership program is going to assist them in reaching out, SDARL is the perfect partner to help us put that program together,” he said.