South Dakota Soybean leadership program focuses on making connections

South Dakota soybean growers will soon be able to participate in a custom leadership program .
The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff has partnered with the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Program (SDARL) to create the Soybean Genesis Leaders Program, a series of four half-day seminars designed to develop leaders for the industry. They will run December 2021 through March 2022 .
“We believe the four-seminar format over the winter months will fit the busy schedules of our producers,” said Dawn Scheier, District Three Director of the South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.
The seminars will provide an overview of soybean organizations and consumer engagement, identify the unique leadership talents of participants, explore issues in the industry and the legislative process, bring growers into contact with current and future customers, and prepare participants to be leaders in their community and the industry.
South Dakota Soybean Association executive director Jerry Schmitz said the program’s main goal will be helping growers reach out to the general public, but also to other growers along with having discussions about the markets and what's taking place with soybeans.
“We also want to look to the future and assist soybean families in becoming profitable and continuing the legacy that has been passed down for several generations. Since the leadership program is going to assist them in reaching out, SDARL is the perfect partner to help us put that program together,” he said.
“The program will be very soybean centric,” said Don Norton, CEO of SDARL. “We're going to focus on issues in the soybean industry and some of the innovations that are taking place in the use of soybeans, like know the way they're treating roadways with soybeans, instead of with petroleum and Goodyear that's making tires out of soybean instead of petroleum.”
The programs will also work on some of the tenets of leadership style and the personal development skills that leaders exhibit, Norton added. They’ll cover leadership style, team building, networking, goal setting and visioning.
“I like to call it the, the skills, knowledge and character of leadership,” he said.
While the program is directed at young growers, both Schmitz and Norton say the program is for “the young and the young at heart.”
“We’re looking for folks that are interested in working with others for the betterment of soy for future generations,” Schmitz said.
South Dakota residents age 21 and older who have direct participation in the soybean industry are invited to apply for the inaugural class. Participants will be able to take the entire seminar series for a $200 tuition that will be refunded at a rate of $50 per seminar attended.
Applications are due Oct . 22, and a short online application form is available at the Soybean Checkoff’s website: sdsoybean.org. Successful applicants will be notified of their selection status by Nov. 1, with the first seminar scheduled for Dec. 10. Applications are available here.
For more information, visit sdsoybean.org or call the South Dakota Soybean Association at 605-330-9942.
