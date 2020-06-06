After working for SDSU Extension for about four years, I have decided it’s time to get more information out, so I’m starting a bi-weekly column. I plan to use this space to communicate up-to-date relevant agronomy related information to those who are interested in a quick read.
To provide a little background, as an SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist, my job is to work with growers across South Dakota and address their agronomic needs and concerns. This means face to face interaction, hosting programs, writing articles, and distributing unbiased, research-based information in many different formats (social media, radio, print, on-line, etc).
After a reorganization in 2011, SDSU Extension is now based off of a regional model. You may still have a 4-H Youth Program Advisor in your county, but most other extension field specialist positions are considered regional. These staff work from regional centers and focus on the entire state, rather than any one county or area.
My home office is the Mitchell Regional Center, and I live and farm (or as we say … we try) near Tyndall with my husband.
These last couple of months have been interesting to say the least. Working from home has been a new model for many people across the country, and in some cases a huge challenge. For myself, it’s actually provided a great opportunity to be more involved at home this spring and keep up to date on what issues farmers are facing across the countryside.
South Dakota crop progress is long ahead of last year. We can be grateful for that! However, our cool, wet weather has brought a few specific things into consideration this year:
• The interruption of the insect life cycle, due to the weather, holding off some crop pests later than normal.
• Residual moisture from last fall and spring rains has continued to keep some fields wet and difficult to work with.
• Cool season grasses have thrived in many areas this year due to the cooler weather patterns.
• Concerns for plant disease under warm humid conditions, especially in small grains, have developed.
Let’s focus on winter wheat this week since we are near or at a crucial decision making time for potential yield loss and advantages.
Winter wheat is heading or very near the heading and flowering stage across South Dakota. As flowering nears, the main concern with winter wheat is fusarium head blight (head scab), which is a fungal pathogen that produces a mycotoxin that can pose a significant livestock health risk and can cause wheat grain yield loss.
If you have winter wheat that hasn’t flowered yet, now is the time to scout fields and consider a preventative fungicide application for head scab at early flowering. The hot weather much of the state has experienced over the last few days may be accelerating the time between heading and flowering to just a couple days, so it’s vital to check fields daily. Timing for effective fungicide application is very important to achieve reliable crop protection.
Deciding whether to apply fungicides can be a difficult decision. To avoid scab, applying the right product at the ideal timing can protect your crop from significant yield loss, but economics should also be taken into consideration. If conditions are wet at flowering and temperatures are high, you likely have a high risk of head blight infection. If conditions are dry and temperatures are more moderate, there may be a lower risk, but inoculum in nearby fields or crop residues may still provide a source for infection.
Two tools are available to help assess head scab risk, the Fusarium Risk Tool provided by the national Fusarium Head Blight Prediction Center (wheatscab.psu.edu), and the NDAWN Small Grains Disease tool, hosted by the South Dakota Mesonet (climate.sdstate.edu/tools/smallgrains/).
Both of these tools provide the likelihood rating for risk of scab based upon date, nearest weather station data, variety susceptibility ratings, flowering date, and other factors. Consider using these tools to aid in deciding whether to apply a fungicide for scab prevention, and what fungicide may suit your situation the best.