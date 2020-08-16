As we get closer to fall, typically intense row crop management slows down. However, don’t forget to continue scouting fields for insect and disease infestations as they can still cause detrimental yield losses.
At this time we have seen occurrences of bean leaf beetles in soybeans, grasshopper defoliation in various crops, potato leafhoppers in alfalfa, and many sunflower insect pests moving into fields. In addition, crazy top has been developing in corn, and frogeye leaf spot on soybean, as well as concerns of Sclerotinia fungus potentially developing in sunflower.
Regular scouting helps keep producers aware of what is happening in their fields and proactive with pest management. For details on management suggestions and updates on these crop pests and others, subscribe to our weekly Pest & Crop Newsletter at extension.sdstate.edu and click on the latest issue.
With recent commodity markets being less than ideal and unpredictable, many growers have held back stored grain from last year. Typically, stored grain insect activity slows down in the fall as grain temperatures drop below 60°F, this is one of many reasons that stored grain should always be kept as cold as possible, as long as possible.
Running fans during cool, dry periods can significantly help in maintaining bin temperatures and reducing insect infestations. However, during these warm summer months, if grain was held from last year, it’s imperative to be checking bins frequently for hot spots and insect and mold infestations.
There are many preventative measures that can be taken to help avoid these issues, but at this point producers may already be facing an infestation issue and wonder, what now?
There are a few management options to consider when dealing with insect infestations in grain:
1) If possible, move the grain and treat it as it’s moved from the bin to another pre-treated clean storage facility. Using a grain-vac can sometimes assist in removing dust a debris in this process as well. Moving grain during cold weather can help to kill insects, but if an infestation exists now- it’s best to act quickly before more damage occurs.
2) If it’s a viable option for your operation, the grain can be fed to livestock.
3) Many grain outlets will accept infested or damaged grains at a reduced price. Depending on the dockage fees, this may be a reasonable option for some infestations.
4) Fumigate the grain bin. Fumigation is an effective way to control stored grain insect pests but does require a significant amount of precaution, and is most safely done by a professional.
As small grains are binned and we get closer to harvest for many other crops that will likely be stored on farms across the state, be sure to set yourself up for success by properly preparing storage facilities. A few things to keep in mind before filling grain storage facilities:
• Keep the bin site free of vegetation and other obstacles (mow at least a 10’ perimeter around site).
• Do not leave grain spills laying outside of bins.
• Check all storage facilities for weather tightness and screen openings to prevent rodents/birds from entering.
• Always empty out all old grain from bins, combines, wagons, and trucks before harvesting or moving new grain. Never store new grain on top of old grain.
• Clean bin walls, ceiling, ledges, and floors well prior to filling.
• Add rodent bait stations if there is evidence of rodents present.
• If insect infestations have been present in the past, or you are planning for long-term storage, use a pre-binning insecticide to cover walls, ledges, floors, and sills inside the bin as well as the outside walls and base. Follow the label on the product used. Many pre-bin insecticides requite 24 or more hours to dry before grain should enter the facility.
For more details on stored grain insects and pre or post binning chemical control options, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/steps-prevent-stored-grain-infestations. For further questions or concerns feel free to contact me at sara.bauder@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.
There are a few upcoming events to be aware of- all are welcome!
• Dakotafest Virtual - Aug. 18-20. Join the free webinar each day from 3-4 p.m. to learn about Beef- Health & Nutrition (Aug. 18), Agronomy- Grain Storage Concepts and Growing Season Climate Update (Aug. 19), and Food Preservation and Meat Safety (Aug. 20).
• Smart Choice: Health Insurance Decisions - Aug. 20, 6 p.m. Join this free webinar hosted by SDSU Extension designed to assist anyone in making smart insurance decisions including: comparing costs and coverage and identifying information needed to make smart coverage decisions.
• Pest and Crop Q&A Webinar - Aug. 20 and 27. Join the Zoom session at noon every Thursday for free crop and pest updates by our agronomy team.
• Farmland for the Next Generation - Aug. 31 to Oct. 29. This workshop series focuses on beginning farmers/ranchers looking for land to start or expand their operations. The video webinars encourage participation and include at-home worksheets and evaluations. Registration is $50 for two individuals. Register by Aug. 21.