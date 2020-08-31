Fall is fast approaching and that means it’s time to start thinking of silage harvest! Due to dry conditions, producers in some areas may already be harvesting. In addition to chopping wet feed, cover crops are being seeded in various parts of the state.
When chopping silage, the plant should be about 32-38% dry matter. Calculating moisture is key to high quality feed, but many producers may wish to presume moisture based off of corn milk line. However, many of today’s modern hybrids do not have a direct relationship between milk line and plant moisture, so it’s best to take a sample and run a moisture test.
When silage is over 40% dry matter, fiber and starch digestibility is reduced and packing issues may arise. When silage is too wet seepage and acid build up can occur. General moisture guidelines are as follows:
• Upright oxygen-limiting silos: 55-60% moisture
• Upright stave silos: 60-65% moisture
• Bags: 60-70% moisture
• Piles and Bunkers: 65-70% moisture
Calculating moisture properly can be pretty quick and inexpensive using a microwave. Proper collection and drying procedures can be found in detail at extension.sdstate.edu (search “Silage Moisture Testing Tips”). In areas where drought has occurred and silage may be dryer than 40% dry matter before producers can chop, there are a few considerations to make:
• Reduce chop length to release more plant fluids and improve packing.
• Use a kernel processor to improve digestibility- the more mature the corn the less digestible it becomes.
• Use silage inoculants to improve fermentation. Liquid inoculants may be more effective in dry silage.
• If piling or using bunker silos, use extra heavy tractors for packing and pack no more than 6 inches at a time.
• Blend wetter feeds with your dry silage like forage sorghum, alfalfa, later-planted green corn.
• Place your wettest forage on the top layer of the pile or horizontal bunker for sealing and weight. Adding water to the top layer of the pile may also help with this.
• Cover tightly with silage plastic or an oxygen barrier to keep the environment as anaerobic as possible.
• Adding water as you pile or fill silos is an option, but keep in mind it takes about 7 gallons of water for every ton of silage to raise the moisture content 1 point. Therefore, it can be very difficult to get meaningful results with this method.
On the other hand, if your silage is cut too early and is too high in moisture there is a risk of butyric acid forming and nutrients being lost due to seepage. Silage over 70% moisture should not be harvested yet. Keeping these basic silage best management harvest practices in mind may help improve your feed value this year.
Many producers are also planting cool season cover crops this time of year following small grains or silage harvest. Ideally, by late July, cool season cover crops like small grains, peas, clovers, vetch and brassicas should be the primary crops in the mix. Keep in mind that the later you wait to plant a cover crop, the less optimal growth period it will have, so at this point it’s best to plant as soon as possible.
When choosing a cover crop to follow your cash crop, there are several things to keep in mind including:
• Purpose - Begin with the end in mind. There are many purposes for cover crops, for example: soil health, weed suppression, nutrient capture, additional forage, and soil moisture management to name a few.
• Herbicide history - Look back at the last two years of records and be sure that herbicide carryover isn’t going to interfere with the cover crops you intend to plant.
• Seed availability and price - Each species of cover crop has specific demands and price ranges. For example, grasses tend to be less expensive than legumes, and brassicas (radish, turnip, rapeseed, etc.) tend to fall somewhere in between. Pre-mixes are also available from many retailers, but consider the cost of creating your own mix versus buying a pre-mix.
• Crop rotation - Keep the previous crop and 2021 intended crop in mind. It’s ideal to rotate from cool season crops to warm season as well as keeping grasses and broadleaves in rotation.
• Termination - Many cover crops will winter kill, however some species will over winter such as winter rye, winter wheat, and triticale. Keep in mind that if crops that overwinter are used, prompt spring attention may be needed as these crops can be of great value to utilize excess spring moisture.
There are many considerations to make when putting in cover crops. For more information on cover crops don’t hesitate to contact myself or your local NRCS office. For more resources visit bit.ly/SDCoverCrops.