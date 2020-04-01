The South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (SDSRPC), the state's soybean checkoff organization, is looking for farmers to fill out three seats on its board of directors.
Seats are up for election in the following areas:
District 1, consisting of Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson and Hutchinson counites.
District 2: of Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Union and Yankton counties.
District 8: Clark, Day, Marshall and Roberts counties.
Eligible candidates must be a South Dakota resident and live within the district they represent. They must also participate in the soybean checkoff
Those interested in serving on the board can contact Becky Cypher at 605-330-9942 for a petition. Petitions must be completed and returned to the South Dakota Soybean office by 4:30 p.m. April 18.
If more than one eligible candidate completes a petition in a district, elections will be held May 19 through June 17.