Soybean gall midge under the microscope

A tiny pest is causing significant damage in some southwestern Minnesota fields.

The soybean gall midge is rather rare in the area, but in a few fields south of Luverne, Minnesota, the little orange larvae can be found in almost every soybean plant at the field’s edge.

In what is perhaps the worst infestation in the state, the pest chewed through soybean stems, causing significant losses in 2019. The first dozen rows of soybean plants wilted and died, yielding nothing.

“If it’s bad, it’s real bad,” said Bruce Potter, integrated pest management specialist with the University of Minnesota Extension.

Gall midge populations haven’t been as high this year and the last, indicating they perhaps don’t do as well in hot, dry weather.

Potter has been studying the midge on the Rock County farm and in the lab at the university’s research center in Lamberton. He and other U of M experts talked about the latest research during a field day at the infested Rock County farm July 13, just before the second generation of insects was about to appear for the season.

The soybean gall midge seemly came out of nowhere in the last few years. A previously undocumented species, it was spotted in Nebraska in 2011 and southeastern South Dakota in 2015. It wasn’t until 2018 that it was confirmed to be the prime suspect in killing soybeans in those infested fields. Its symptoms are easily confused with root and stem diseases or hail damage.

As the larvae feed on the plant, the base of the soybean stem turns brown and cracks. A sharp black line of the stem is the telltale sign that it’s the gall midge and not rhizoctonia, a root and stem rot caused by fungus, Potter said. The infested plant will get brittle and break off at the ground.

Infestations are worst at the field’s edge. While that Rock County field yielded nothing for 12 rows in 2019, further in the yield losses weren’t as severe. They were about 15% less than average at the 100-yard mark.

Universities aren’t yet making formal recommendations for how to manage the soybean gall midge. Later planting dates and higher seeding rates might be key, according to observations from South Dakota State University (SDSU). Applying foliar insecticides as adults begin to emerge can help reduce populations. There’s also been some success spraying the field edges to slow infestations in the rest of the field, SDSU Extension entomologist Adam Varenhorst said in a phone interview.

Seed treatments don’t work, Potter said, and he doesn’t recommend spraying insecticides to kill the gall midge. For one, it’s difficult to hit the timing right.

“If you don’t knock out the first generation, there’s still the second and maybe a third flight,” he said.

Secondly, the spray isn’t very effective. Pyrethroids work to some extent, he said, but then you run into issues with resistant aphids and spider mites that feed on soybeans.

SDSU and the University of Nebraska are working together to determine which soybean varieties work best to combat the midge. They’ve found a few genotypes that are more resistant, said Bob Koch, associate professor and extension entomologist based at the U of M’s St. Paul campus.

“Breeding is a slow process, so it won’t be anytime soon – but in the future, hopefully,” he said.

The gall midge is the subject of several university studies in Nebraska and Iowa where the pest is more widespread. University of Minnesota researchers are contributing as well, learning about gall midge behavior and trying to find ways to control the new pest.

“It’s a frustrating little insect,” he said.

The gall midge is difficult to keep alive in a laboratory setting. Being a newly documented species, scientists can’t look to their native range to learn about their behavior, Varenhorst said.

“That makes it a little tricky for researchers,” he said.

U of M is using the Rock County farm for a few studies. For one, master’s student Gloria Melotto has traps set up to catch insects that prey on the gall midge. She’s found a few. The ground beetles, especially, are there in great numbers. She caught as many as 200 in one trap overnight.

Another predator is a tiny parasitic wasp that lays its eggs inside other insects. There’s also the raspberry cane midge. In Melotto’s laboratory experiments, the hungry little bug will eat every larvae they’re given within one hour, she said.

To reap the benefits of these natural predators, famers might want to avoid spraying insecticides that could kill the good bugs along with the gall midge.

“The big thing is not spraying if you don’t need to,” Koch said.

To determine if they use taller vegetation for breeding or other purposes, U of M researchers are experimenting with mowing grass at the field borders.

The Minnesota Soybean Checkoff is funding a study on overwintering. At the end of the season, the larvae drops to the soil and makes a cocoon underground to wait out the winter months.

SDSU is evaluating different insecticides. University of Nebraska is studying whether the pest takes advantage of hail damage.

“There’s a lot of people working really hard,” Potter said.

Iowa and Nebraska are studying how tillage practices relate to the gall midge. It’s possible that no till allows the gall midge to better survive in the soil because it’s undisturbed.

Soil disturbance might play a role in why the soybean gall midge has become more prevalent in recent years. While farmers used to cultivate soybeans to control weeds, they now have an arsenal of herbicides to use.

“It might have helped manage that pest without meaning to,” Varenhorst said.

The soybean gall midge has been found in 27 South Dakota counties. While the hardest hit area is the southeastern corner of the state, it has been confirmed as far north at Edmunds County. To the west, Aurora County has the newest find.

“It’s something that’s fairly well spread in our soybean production area,” Varenhorst said.

Each spring, he works to document the bug’s presence, setting traps in corn fields to catch the gall midge as it emerges out of last year’s soybean fields. He’s always looking for farmers to participate in early season monitoring efforts. Those that are interested can contact him at 605-688-6854 or Adam.Varenhorst@sdstate.edu.