Despite 2019 being an extremely challenging year for farmers, AgOutlook organizers are looking forward to 2020.
“We’ve all had quite the year since last year’s Ag Outlook. I’ve lost count of the number of media interviews I’ve done relating to weather and poor market prices,” commented Jeff Thompson, farmer from Colton, South Dakota and president of the South Dakota Soybean Association. “That being said, there are also many reasons to be optimistic as South Dakota soybean growers.”
Thompson cites local developments for soy, such as AGP’s new soybean processing facility in Aberdeen, Prairie AquaTech’s new production facility for soy-based aquafeed in Volga and Tru Shrimp’s plans to develop a facility in Madison.
New markets for soybeans, as well as innovations in production, will be highlighted during Ag Outlook Dec. 5, at the Sioux Falls Ramkota.
Craig Converse, farmer from the Brookings area and chairman of the South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, feels confident about the progress the soybean checkoff is making toward new markets.
“The soybean checkoff investment continues to create new market opportunities,” Converse said, pointing to programs like WISHH, the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, which is establishing new global markets for soybeans and soybean meal. In Cambodia, WISHH is helping establish aquaculture based on soybean meal as feed, creating a key market for U.S. soy. Cambodia is one of the world’s 15 fastest-growing economies.
Soybean grower leaders like Thompson and Converse were part of the team that developed the AgOutlook event agenda, according to Jerry Schmitz, South Dakota Soybean executive director. Farmers, agri-business representatives, and staff members came together to identify topics of utmost importance.
“This team prioritized issues and selected those they believe will have a significant impact on farm families in 2020 and beyond,” Schmitz said. “Ag Outlook is an opportunity to share the challenges and successes on the farm this past year and discuss how what we learned from them will shape our business in 2020.”