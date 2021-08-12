Soybean pod counts below normal due to drought

We received rain this past weekend. Amounts varied from a trace to over two and a half inches. The crops have suffered but, seems like whenever it becomes critical, we catch some rain to alleviate the stress.
We have been trying to harvest oats, which has been challenging. The drought areas are staying green and trying to fill while the good areas are dry and ready to harvest. Yield and quality are both disappointing.
The soybeans have been holding on for some rain and this recent event will help them greatly. Pod counts are definitely below normal but hopefully the recent rain will improve that.
Corn looks good for the most part with good pollination and good kernel counts. With the dryness and stress I’m sure we will see significant “tip back” on filling but the recent rains will help immensely.
We have been busy spraying soybeans cleaning up last years fallow areas. The pre-emerge herbicides didn’t perform very well and the crop was slow to canopy, allowing some late season weed emergence.
We have been busy getting grasslands and CRP hayed. We are working on getting silage and harvest equipment ready. We have some bins to get cleaned out and ready for this years crop. The recent rain has renewed some optimism about this year’s harvest.
The Brown County Fair is a week away and school starts the week after that, so our summer is quickly coming to an end.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.