Status quo likely to continue through new administration

As the new administration introduces staff to key cabinet positions, Ray Starling, the former chief of staff for outgoing U.S. secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue, said that he doesn’t expect much to change after the “honeymoon period” under the Joe Biden administration.

“I don’t think Congress will become more functional overnight,” Starling said during his speech at the Dairy Strong policy webinar series Jan. 21.

Starling spoke on what dairy farmers, and all of agriculture, can expect with the new administration regarding federal ag policy. All in all, with a Democratic president and a Democratic-led Senate and House, Starling said he expects the biggest change to be made in the first six months during what he called the “honeymoon” period of the administration.

Afterward, Starling said he believes that with just a small majority of Republicans in both houses, governing won’t become dramatically different or more one-party focused as it has over the last two administrations.

“There is still going to be divisions within the parties and governing will still be difficult,” he said.

Starling highlighted three major areas in which agriculture will have to lookout for change: ag’s fiscal cliff, ag litigation and policy changes with a Democratic president.

The fiscal cliff agriculture has been headed toward has actually improved, Starling said. With the sudden dramatic rise in commodity pricing and the renewed interest in a stable food chain, Starling said that agriculture is heading down a more stable path. However, a big change that will most likely occur will be in the form of federal assistance.