Status quo likely to continue through new administration

As the new administration introduces staff to key cabinet positions, Ray Starling, the former chief of staff for outgoing U.S. secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue, said that he doesn’t expect much to change after the “honeymoon period” under the Joe Biden administration.
“I don’t think Congress will become more functional overnight,” Starling said during his speech at the Dairy Strong policy webinar series Jan. 21.
Starling spoke on what dairy farmers, and all of agriculture, can expect with the new administration regarding federal ag policy. All in all, with a Democratic president and a Democratic-led Senate and House, Starling said he expects the biggest change to be made in the first six months during what he called the “honeymoon” period of the administration.
Afterward, Starling said he believes that with just a small majority of Republicans in both houses, governing won’t become dramatically different or more one-party focused as it has over the last two administrations.
“There is still going to be divisions within the parties and governing will still be difficult,” he said.
Starling highlighted three major areas in which agriculture will have to lookout for change: ag’s fiscal cliff, ag litigation and policy changes with a Democratic president.
The fiscal cliff agriculture has been headed toward has actually improved, Starling said. With the sudden dramatic rise in commodity pricing and the renewed interest in a stable food chain, Starling said that agriculture is heading down a more stable path. However, a big change that will most likely occur will be in the form of federal assistance.
In 2020, Starling said that nearly 36% of all farm income came from federal assistance, a figure that he expects to dramatically change one way or another.
“The entire budget of NASA is $22 billion and the USDA distributed double of that last year,” he said.
He said that farmers should begin figuring out what happens when that money isn’t available any longer as he expects the Biden administration to continue to provide federal ag assistance, but in a more concentrated and direct form.
“Perhaps more conditions on that money or directing it to smaller farms, but neither side seems to be talking about how to deal with the end of that aid,” he said.
As far as litigation is concerned, Starling said that voices in agriculture need to work together to fix what he called a “litigation imbalance” as many third parties have begun attacking agriculture in the legal sector.
He said he is worried that litigation against ag companies will lead to more dramatic regulations and a slowdown in farmers ability to produce food.
“It’s not just about protecting our pocket books or investments, in my view litigation against agriculture has the potential to fundamentally reshape our sector,” he said. “Folks gloss over how difficult it is for farmers to put their livelihood at risk to feed the rest of the world.”
And as the USDA shifts over to the return of Tom Vilsack in the USDA secretary chair, Starling said regulations against agriculture will most likely come from the Environmental Protection Agency, rather than the USDA.
Ultimately, however, Starling said he doesn’t believe agriculture is ready for the conversations that are going to occur under President Biden’s administration. He sees climate change and food security taking a dramatically bigger role moving forward.
While the expectation is that agriculture can capitalize on the climate change incentives and be part of the carbon sequestration solution, Starling warned that not all regulations and changes will be incentive based.
“Some will be stick based and those sticks probably will go after dairy and livestock,” he said.
He expects many reports to be filed and completed over the next several years focusing on each industry’s climate impact. Following those reports, he expects there to be new incentive- and stick-based regulations for those making the largest perceived impact.
Whether the impact is at home or in Congress, Starling said he hopes people take a break from the political worry or celebration to appreciate what they have.
“Reflect on your own life and your closest friendships and relationships,” he said.
To learn more about the Dairy Strong webinar and other policy impacts predicted for the dairy industry, as well as all of agriculture, visit www.dairystrong.org.
