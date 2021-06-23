Temporary grain storage could be the summer’s saving grace

Grain prices are high and new storage space is in demand, but the pandemic has contributed to a drastically lower supply of raw materials to build bins.

These key supply and demand issues will likely get worse before they get better, according to Gary Woodruff, the GSI district manager for Indiana and Kentucky and a grain storage expert.

Producers are putting in orders for grain bins that may not be filled until 2022 in some cases. That may prompt some to look for temporary storage options for this fall’s harvest. With air flow and aeration systems, some temporary options can help keep grain in condition before it’s sold.

GSI offers is a patented system that has a set of airflow systems, as well as a wall, that helps contain and aerate the grain while it’s being stored.

“This goes up very quickly and doesn’t take a lot of preparation,” Woodruff said.

The air flow system can remove air, which helps old the tarp down. It’s a system that can be re-used from year to year, but Woodruff recommends using it only when you’re in a pinch for grain storage or waiting to put up a new bin.

While it’s not the ideal situation, some farmers strapped for space may look to empty machine sheds for storage. Woodruff had a few suggestions for that option. No. 1 is not to pile the grain against the walls. With wall blowouts, both the shed and the grain will be lost.

“In a spot, it can work, but you need to figure out how to get it in the building and get it back out,” he said.

While loaders and augers can get the grain into the shed easily enough, Woodruff said he’s heard of plenty of stories of producers realizing they’ll have to get into the shed and remove the grain with buckets when it comes time to move it.