Temporary grain storage could be the summer’s saving grace

Grain prices are high and new storage space is in demand, but the pandemic has contributed to a drastically lower supply of raw materials to build bins.
These key supply and demand issues will likely get worse before they get better, according to Gary Woodruff, the GSI district manager for Indiana and Kentucky and a grain storage expert.
Producers are putting in orders for grain bins that may not be filled until 2022 in some cases. That may prompt some to look for temporary storage options for this fall’s harvest. With air flow and aeration systems, some temporary options can help keep grain in condition before it’s sold.
GSI offers is a patented system that has a set of airflow systems, as well as a wall, that helps contain and aerate the grain while it’s being stored.
“This goes up very quickly and doesn’t take a lot of preparation,” Woodruff said.
The air flow system can remove air, which helps old the tarp down. It’s a system that can be re-used from year to year, but Woodruff recommends using it only when you’re in a pinch for grain storage or waiting to put up a new bin.
While it’s not the ideal situation, some farmers strapped for space may look to empty machine sheds for storage. Woodruff had a few suggestions for that option. No. 1 is not to pile the grain against the walls. With wall blowouts, both the shed and the grain will be lost.
“In a spot, it can work, but you need to figure out how to get it in the building and get it back out,” he said.
While loaders and augers can get the grain into the shed easily enough, Woodruff said he’s heard of plenty of stories of producers realizing they’ll have to get into the shed and remove the grain with buckets when it comes time to move it.
Some farmers may have the equipment to help get the grain out, but Woodruff said it’s still not the same as a grain bin.
“You’re talking about doing this all with labor and equipment rather than on switches,” he said.
Permanent grain storage will always be the goal, he said.
He encourages those looking for more storage to plan ahead for future expansion.
“I remember back in the ‘60s when I was a kid, farmers would just go put a bin up out in the lot,” he said. “Don’t ever throw up two bins and not think four more will come up next to it.”
He also recommends planning enough space for a larger bin drier.
Most grain driers get used for 20 to 30 years. Woodruff urges farmers to plan for what they’ll need 10 years down the road.
The ideal location for a bin site has easy access from the road, a natural gas connection and three-phase power.
While farmers do continue to put bins near the homestead, more are shifting toward off-site locations for more space and easy road access. Keeping a remote site secure is important, Woodruff says to consider if you’ll need fencing or video surveillance.
For the producers with grain in the bins right now, Woodruff’s advice is to move the grain as soon as possible.
“If you got 15% (moisture) grain in your bin, it needs to get moved,” he said. “You’re going to have difficulties with the grain going out of condition.”
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.