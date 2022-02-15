Uncommon crop: Growing cotton in South Dakota

Under the glow of a powerful LED plant light in a Brookings, South Dakota basement sits a single, flowering cotton plant with several fuzzy bolls protruding from its prickly stems.

Justus Bass started growing 12 cotton plants in the spring of 2021. He culled the group to three. The plants were doing well on his patio over the summer, until he and his wife left one weekend only to come back to find two of them toppled over.

He thinks the culprit was cut worms.

“So, I only have one left,” Bass said.

This is Bass’ third attempt at growing cotton, a plant known for being finicky. The first two times, he got nothing to germinate. But Bass was determined.

After planting only a few seeds in his first attempts, this time he decided to sow all the seeds he had.

“My goal was to get at least one plant,” he said.

Mission accomplished. This one plant is doing well and providing Bass with enough seeds to propagate.

Bass said he’s not entirely surprised nor dejected at getting only one plant to grow.

Cotton crops so commonly fail that farmers plan on about half their crop having to be either replanted or having to plant something different, Bass said.

But that challenge is part of the reason Bass is growing the plant.

“I think it’s just part of my grandpa in me,” he said.

Bass said his grandfather loved to rise to the challenge of growing something that wasn’t supposed to grow in South Dakota.