Uncommon crop: Growing cotton in South Dakota

Under the glow of a powerful LED plant light in a Brookings, South Dakota basement sits a single, flowering cotton plant with several fuzzy bolls protruding from its prickly stems.
Justus Bass started growing 12 cotton plants in the spring of 2021. He culled the group to three. The plants were doing well on his patio over the summer, until he and his wife left one weekend only to come back to find two of them toppled over.
He thinks the culprit was cut worms.
“So, I only have one left,” Bass said.
This is Bass’ third attempt at growing cotton, a plant known for being finicky. The first two times, he got nothing to germinate. But Bass was determined.
After planting only a few seeds in his first attempts, this time he decided to sow all the seeds he had.
“My goal was to get at least one plant,” he said.
Mission accomplished. This one plant is doing well and providing Bass with enough seeds to propagate.
Bass said he’s not entirely surprised nor dejected at getting only one plant to grow.
Cotton crops so commonly fail that farmers plan on about half their crop having to be either replanted or having to plant something different, Bass said.
But that challenge is part of the reason Bass is growing the plant.
“I think it’s just part of my grandpa in me,” he said.
Bass said his grandfather loved to rise to the challenge of growing something that wasn’t supposed to grow in South Dakota.
“If somebody told him, ‘You can’t grow that here,’ the first thing he’d do was go buy it,” he said.
He’d get it shipped to his home near Kimball, South Dakota and figure out if he could make it grow.
“He had nectarines and pears and all kinds of things that you aren’t supposed to be able to grow here,” Bass said.
Bass is carrying on that family tradition with his cotton plants, including the challenges of keeping it healthy. It’s a task many cotton producers know to be tricky.
“If it does come up decent, every bug in the country wants to eat it,” he said..
Boll weevils are the primary culprit.
In fact, despite cotton being a perennial that would come back year after year, producers in cotton growing regions of the U.S. are required by a federal program to kill their crop at harvest time to keep boll weevils from taking over.
It worked.
There are many places in the country that are now declared boll weevil free, Bass said. But producers are still required to terminate their crops annually.
Bass said it’s not monitored as closely anymore in places like Tennessee and Arkansas, but in areas like south Texas, close to the Mexico border, where there isn’t the same level of control, it’s closely watched.
“Those guys have to be really vigilant,” Bass said.
Bass works as an account executive at Farmers Business Network with a service territory encompassing most of Texas and a bit of Oklahoma. He’s built relationships with cotton growers throughout his region and visited their fields on multiple occasions, so he’s seen how tricky it can be to grow the crop successfully.
His experiences in the Lone Star State were part of the reason he decided to grow cotton at his home in Brookings.
“It’s just a really fascinating plant. I’ve seen it at different stages. I’ve seen it when it’s first coming up out of the ground. I’ve seen it in bloom and I’ve seen it at harvest. But I wanted to see it every step of the way,” he said.
Turns out, there is a lot to be learned about this everyday fiber.
Bass said cotton is very unique compared to the corn and soybeans he grew up around in Toronto, South Dakota.
“This crop is grown completely different. It’s basically a shrub,” he said.
The stems have a very woody texture and are covered in bark. Each seed has between 20,000- and 40,000 threads coming off of it. Each one of those threads is a single, elongated cell.
The fiber itself emerges from a boll, which has very sharp edges.
Bass said his grandmother would tell stories of cutting up her fingers while picking cotton by hand in Texas. Now that he’s growing it for himself he says he can easily see why that would be the case and he has a better understanding of what his grandmother endured.
“I definitely see the need for the cotton gin,” he said.
Bass’s grandmother recently passed away, but he got to do a brief tour of her southern homeland in West Texas with her a few years ago.
“I took her on a road trip to go see all her old cousins and all that country, and I just kind of fell in love with it, too,” Bass said.
Along with family pride, Bass said he also appreciates that cotton producers are growing the very clothes we wear, along with the various other purposes the fiber serves.
Ultimately, growing cotton in South Dakota is just another hobby to add to Bass’s long list of endeavors as a perpetual learner.
“I’ve got hobbies coming out of my ears,” he said.
He knows his patio plants will never turn into a cash crop, but is doing it solely for his own enjoyment.
Despite the challenges growing cotton in South Dakota presents, like his grandfather before him, Bass remains hopeful and determined in his pursuit.
“Maybe next year, I’ll have two,” he said with a laugh.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.