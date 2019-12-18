The South Dakota Corn Growers Association’s annual conference will include a variety of educational presentations during the day and an evening banquet featuring a keynote address by Paul Mobley, photographer and author of “American Farmer.”
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Delaney Howell, host of Market to Market and co-host of the Ag News Daily podcast, will serve as master of ceremonies for the daytime presentations.
Morning sessions will include a grain marketing presentation by David Kruse of CommStock Investments and a weather marketing presentation by Don Day Jr. of Day Weather Inc.
The afternoon sessions include a panel discussion of water issues with Jeff Zimprich of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sally Flis of The Fertilizer Institute and Gary Leistico of the Rinke Noonan Law Firm.
Howell will be the day’s final speaker.
The evening banquet will include a social, dinner, awards, silent auction and music by the Johnny Holm Band.
To register, go to www.sdcorn.org or call the office at 334-0100.