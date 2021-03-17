Central Plains Dairy Expo breakout sessions

The Central Plains Dairy Expo, held March 24 and 25 in Sioux Falls offers learning opportunities on all things dairy. See the full description of sessions offered each day:
Wednesday, March 24
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 1
Wait…What! This is How You Should Tube Feed a calf?, with Andrew Beckel of Golden Calf Company, Convention Center Meeting Room 11-14
The goal of successful transfer of passive immunity is directly related to colostrum feeding. In this session, we will dive deep into the physiology of a newborn calf to understand the basics of neonatal esophagus and the gastrointestinal tract. Expect a hands-on session with a practical demonstration of how to properly use an esophageal tube feeder and the reasoning behind the best practices. We will discuss when and why to tube feed and how to use different types of tube feeders.
10-11 a.m. – Breakout Session 2
Factors that impact reproduction in dairy cows with Geoff Dahl, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 68-10
Reproductive efficiency is a key driver in determining a dairy farm’s profitability. Farms that get cows bred back quickly and minimize their average days open are generally more profitable than farms that have more days open. In this seminar, Dahl will discuss factors that impact reproduction in dairy cattle. He will discuss practical and applied steps that dairy producers can take to improve their herds’ reproductive efficiency.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Breakout Session 3
Beyond Nutrition: Efficient Cows Start with Strong Gut Development with Tom Earleywine, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Convention Center Meeting Rooms 11-14.
Productivity drags occur every day within an animal’s digestive system. Whether showing themselves as clinical disease or more commonly going unrecognized as subclinical loss, bacterial pathogens and toxins have a constant negative effect on your herd’s productivity. Learn about targeted natural solutions and how to apply these technologies on your dairy.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. a.m. – Breakout Session 4
After the storm: A look at dairy and consumer trends in 2021 with Phil Plourd, Blimling and Associates, Premier Center.
With a tumultuous 2020 in the rearview, Phil Plourd will discuss the trends that will persist, the trends that will accelerate and the trends that will matter most for 2021 and beyond.
12:30-1:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 5
Adding precision to yeast culture applications with Kamal Mjoun, Alltech, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 11-14.
Join Kamal Mjoun as he discusses the beneficial effects of yeast cultures in dairy rations. He will also introduce Alltech’s new laboratory tool that will add a new level of precision to supplementation strategies and help define the value of adding yeast cultures to dairy diets as they change due to formulation adjustments and seasonal variations in feed ingredients.
12:45-2:15 p.m. – Breakout Session 6
Robotics Panel Session, Premier Center.
1-2 p.m. – Breakout Session 7
Agriculture Policy in 2021: A view from the inside, underside, and now the outside with Ray Starling, North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
Changes in Congress and the White House have the potential to significantly impact the approach to agricultural policy in Washington, D.C. Longtime policy insider, Ray Starling, will share his insights about what to watch, ignore and avoid in the coming year.
2-3 p.m. – Breakout Session 8
Overlooked Risk Exposures that may be Detrimental to Your Dairy with Allen Schlenker, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 1-2.
In many cases, the risk exposures to the modern dairy have outpaced their existing coverage. Learn about specific risks in the dairy industry and what you should understand. We’ll review the current state of the insurance market and review exposures that often get overlooked or may not be covered by your current program.
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 9
The power of partnerships to build dairy demand during a global pandemic with Martha Kemper and Allen Merrill, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
While the pandemic brought disruptions to the marketplace, Midwest Dairy’s checkoff efforts continue to focus on building partnerships to drive dairy demand, resulting in new opportunities and surpassing projected impact. In this session, South Dakota dairy farmer Allen Merrill, Midwest Dairy Board chairman, and Martha Kemper, vice president of dairy experience – demand at Midwest Dairy, will lead a roundtable discussion with four regional retail, convenience store and foodservice partners who will share insights into dairy demand challenges and successes they experienced during 2020. They’ll also outline how they plan to build on lessons learned and relevant consumer insights to fuel continued growth and success for dairy sales in 2021.
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 10
Milk quality and Mastitis, am I responsible? (presented in Spanish) with Jorge Luna, Zoetis, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 6-7.
The objective of this workshop is to explain why milk quality and mastitis are critical for the consumer and how everybody that works at a dairy has a responsibility in this endeavor. Learn why compliance to milking protocols and following basic cow comfort and hygiene guidelines are critical for the cow health, dairy well being and consumer satisfaction. The milk quality and mastitis workshop will focus on easy-to-implement management, basic hygiene practices and monitoring strategies that can significantly decrease mastitis risk and improve milk quality.
3:30-4:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 11
Putting Value on Purity and Conception with Mitch Hockett, STgenetics, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 1-2.
Economic efficiencies are a priority to dairy producers worldwide. There are opportunities to maximize profit margins through targeted and efficient creation of replacements. Focusing on higher-value protein creation through beef-on-dairy crosses and reducing overproduction of heifers and dairy bull calves optimizes the value of each pregnancy. This approach increases the speed of genetic advancement while also supporting an environmentally and economically sustainable industry. This session will break down the economic value and possible return on investment on modern-day reproductive concepts and models.
3:30-4:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 12
Are unseen microbial pressures negatively impacting your bottom line? with Ricardo Arias, United Animal Health, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 11-14.
High-producing dairy cows face extraordinary energy demands and can be susceptible to a variety of health challenges, particularly in the transition and early lactation periods. These health challenges negatively impact performance and thus your bottom line. U.S. dairy surveys continue to reveal that multiple opportunistic microorganisms and virulence genes are elevated in the lower GI tract of cows exhibiting gastrointestinal symptoms and disorders.
Increasingly, direct-fed microbial (DFM) technologies, specifically strains of Bacillus spp. with potential to impact rumen and/or gastrointestinal health, have been studied for their effect on dairy cow health and performance. Learn how feeding a Bacillus-based DFM to dairy cattle improved transition cow health, reduced somatic cell count, increased milk fat, protein and energy corrected milk, and enhanced reproductive performance.
Thursday March 25
8-9 a.m. – Breakout Session 13
Supporting Normal with Effective Probiotics, with Steve Lerner, Chr. Hansen, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 6-7.
There is a large and continuously growing body of evidence that effective probiotics support all of the normal functions of the gastrointestinal tract, including, digestive, absorptive, barrier and immune functions. All humans, from premature infants in neonatal intensive care units to the elderly, benefit from daily ingestion of effective probiotics. All production animals, from birth to departure, benefit from daily ingestion of effective probiotics. Effective probiotics increase the likelihood of us and the animals in our care being normal. As a producer or supporting nutritionist or veterinarian, what would feel better than having every animal in your herd, lot, flow or flock be normal?
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 14
Translating udder physiology with effective communication to improve parlor efficiency with Mario Solis Flores and Marco Lopez, Form-A-Feed Inc., Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
Understanding the physiology of the cow’s udder and working with her natural milk letdown cycles in your milking procedure can significantly improve parlor efficiency. Communicating those parlor efficiencies to your milking team through the use of good data can greatly improve team buy-in and performance. Come learn how biology, analytics and communication can improve your operation’s performance and bottom line.
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 15
Breeding for Higher Profits, The Roadmap has been Validated with Brenda Fessenden, Zoetis Sr. Scientist, Genetics Technical Services, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 11-14.
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 16
Feeding Management Strategies for Improving Profits and Cow Health (Presented in Spanish) with Fernando Diaz, Dellait Animal Nutrition & Health, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 1-2.
One of the primary goals of a successful feeding program is to deliver a total mixed ration that matches the formulated one by the nutritionist, and is consistent, in both physical and chemical composition, throughout the day. This workshop, directed toward dairy feeding managers and feeding technicians, will explain dairy cattle physiology and eating behaviors, feeding strategies focused on supplying a consistent diet over a 24-hour period to avoid feed sorting, maximize milk component production and income over feed cost, and business profitability.
This workshop will be offered only in Spanish.
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 17
Some things you need to know as you navigate through the most important thing that you will ever do: ‘Transition!’ with Alan Hojer, Keep Farmers Farming, a division of First Dakota National Bank, Premier Center.
From this presentation, you can expect some very direct views and strategies to take home to help you with one of the most difficult things you will ever have to do. You will not find this information in a textbook because the book has not been written yet. The information and stories you will hear come from real-life experiences of working with farmers and ranchers. If you’re willing to help yourself, then this presentation will be helpful for you.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Breakout Session 18
Wait…What! This is How You Should Tube Feed a calf? (Presented in Spanish) with Andrew Beckel, Golden Calf Company, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 11-14.
The goal of successful transfer of passive immunity is directly related to colostrum feeding. In this session, we will dive deep into the physiology of a newborn calf to understand the basics of neonatal esophagus and the gastrointestinal tract. Expect a hands-on session with a practical demonstration of how to properly use an esophageal tube feeder and the reasoning behind the best practices. We will discuss when and why to tube feed and how to use different types of tube feeders.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 19
On-farm Nutritional Management Practices to Drive Dairy Profitability with Kai Yuan, Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
This breakout session features kay management practices that dairy producers and nutritionists can implement on farm to help reduce costs, improve milk performance and increase profitability. Key practices include feeding management, bunk management and shrink management. Furthermore, the session will address the interaction between nutrition and management.
12:30-1:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 20
R.E.S.E.T-ing the Dairy Industry to Attract and Retain Employees (Also Presented in Spanish) with Jorge Delgado, Alltech, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 1-2.
For all producers, one of the most important resources is farm labor. While it may not be easy to find people willing to work long hours – especially long hours of performing the physically demanding task of milking cows – we should make every effort to attract and retain people to work on our dairies. Although this is not an easy task, with the right conditions and the right tools, employees will see the dairy industry as a unique place that supports and cares about them.
Dairy producers and industry supporters must change their mindset about human resources and start dedicating time and effort to this area, regardless of the size of their dairies. This does not require a big investment, but it does require time and securing the right information about how to reduce the challenges around labor and the workforce. Attracting and retaining employees is not a new problem, but the current circumstances are different than before, mainly driven by immigration challenges and competition for labor with other industries.
To create a positive culture on a dairy, the organizational basics must be in place and there should also be a reset in the way employees are managed. R.E.S.E.T the business to create the right organizational structure for reducing turnover and minimizing employee management frustrations.
12:30-1:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 21
Dairy Margin Outlook & Strategies to Consider with Chip Whalen, CIH, Premier Center.
This breakout session takes a look at the underlying fundamentals of feed and dairy markets, and gives an outlook of forward margins and strategies (cash, futures/options, dairy revenue protection) one may wish to consider given this landscape.
1-2 p.m. – Breakout Session 22
Feeding for rumen development and animal health with R.M. Thornsberry, Milk Specialties Global Animal Nutrition, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
R.M. Thornsberry will discuss the need for proper nutrition to maximize rumen development in baby calves to 400 pounds. Rumen development is key to successful production throughout the animal’s life. Learn which feeds provide the greatest development and when to feed or not feed certain feeds. Rumen development is critical to animal health and disease prevention. Additionally, he will discuss the effects and importance of producing the healthiest calf with proper feeding, and review the importance of how it influences growth. Getting the best protocols and management for feeding in place is important to achieve the best performance. Come, listen and learn how to get the most from your calves.
2:30-3:30 p.m. – Breakout Session 23
Dry Cow Therapy: Aim, Applicability and Advice (Presented in Spanish) with Maristela Rovai, South Dakota State University assistant professor and extension dairy specialist and Raul Mendoza, South Dakota commercial dairy farm herdsman, Convention Center Meeting Rooms 8-10.
Dry therapy is a common practice among dairy cattle farms and its proper management plays a key role in the following lactation. Drying off involves interrupting lactation for generally 45 to 60 before calving. In this period, in addition to the demanding final phase of fetus development, there are structural changes in the mammary gland secretory tissue that influence both colostrum and milk production in the subsequent lactation.
One of the most important concerns during the dry period is the high gland susceptibility to intramammary infections. To ensure a cow’s comfort and udder health during this period, several dry-off protocols are available that may include prophylactic antimicrobials and teat sealants. Dry cow therapy may seem simple, but it requires care, consistency and responsibility.
In this session, participants will receive an update on the recommendations and precautions to be considered during drying-off treatment. In addition, attendees will have a real udder, hands-on experience to apply the knowledge acquired in this talk. This workshop will be offered only in Spanish.