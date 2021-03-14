Central Plains Dairy Expo kicks off with prayer breakfast

Like usual, the Central Plains Dairy Expo will kick off in Sioux Falls March 24 with a prayer breakfast, but this year, the breakfast will be free to attended for 300 visitors.
Doors to the Denny Sanford Premier Center open at 6:30 a.m. with the program running 7-8:30 a.m.
The breakfast, put on by the Western Iowa Dairy Alliance and the Central Plains Dairy Association board, is meant to inspire and celebrate our emergence from a tumultuous year. This year’s speaker is Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. Jordan Merritt will provide music.
TenHaken is native of Worthington, Minnesota. After graduating from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, Paul and his wife, Jill, moved to Sioux Falls to launch their careers and start a family. Today, they have three young children.
He is the co-founder of the Dispatch Project, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that creates international service trip opportunities and philanthropic outlets for business leaders. TenHaken also travels to Haiti annually to work with organizations there. In his free time, he is an active runner, obstacle course racer, triathlete, and is active in his church. He credits his personal faith for much of what he defines as success.
A worship leader and songwriter, Merritt serves as creative and worship director at Ransom Church in Sioux Falls. He co-wrote the Newsboys’ single, “You Hold It All.” Plus, he has written songs for multiple projects with artists including Newsboys, Selah and Travis Ryan. Merritt’s desire is to see the church equipped, refreshed and reminded of God’s promises through worship.
The menu includes a breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito, yogurt and fruit, coffee and milk.
While this is a free event with no tickets required, monetary donations are greatly appreciated. Donations will be given to the Banquet feeding ministry, which purchases dairy products for the meals they serve. If you would like to make a donation but are unable to attend the prayer breakfast, contact Renee Brod with the dairy association at renee@centralplainsdairyexpo.com.
Due to social distancing requirements, the first -come, first-served breakfast will feature round tables, with five seats per table. Although no tickets are required this year, attendees are encouraged to register for the expo prior to arriving to expedite name badge printing. Visit www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration.
The Central Plains Dairy Expo takes place March 24-25 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.