Central Plains Dairy Expo Schedule

Dairy Expo pancakes

A young Central Plains Dairy Expo attendee orders a pancake from the grill during the 2019 expo. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo

Wednesday, March 24

6:30 a.m. Prayer Breakfast

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trade show open

8:30 a.m. Silent auction opens

8:30 -10:30 a.m. Free doughnuts

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakout sessions

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free grilled cheese sandwiches at the Valley Queen Cheese Dairy Bar

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beer garden open

11:30 a.m. Dairy Girl Network luncheon

2-4 p.m. Free ice cream, Valley Queen Cheese Dairy Bar

4:30 p.m. Wine and cheese social on the trade show floor

Thursday, March 25

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trade show open

8-10 a.m. Free pancake breakfast

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakout sessions

8:30 a.m. to noon Silent auction open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free grilled cheese sandwiches at the Valley Queen Cheese Dairy Bar

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beer garden open

1-3 p.m. Free ice cream, Valley Queen Cheese Dairy Bar

