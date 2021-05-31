Checkoff partnerships aim to keep dairy on the menu

Consumer habits changed drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to new partnerships forged by the dairy checkoff, cheese and milk remained on the shopping list.
Pizza Ranch has a whole new product – or at least a new way to get pizza to pizza fans – and it’s thanks to a collaboration with the region’s checkoff group, Midwest Dairy.
The two collaborated on a breakfast pizza and tested bake-at-home pies in several markets. Finding success, the chain started offering frozen pizzas to bake at home in December ahead of the holidays.
“What we saw in December exceeding our wildest expectations,” said Jon Moss, the restaurant chain’s senior vice president and chief brand officer.
The company set a goal for annual sales, and before the first month was up, they were already half way to meeting it, he said.
Three business representatives discussed how they worked through pandemic issues during a Zoom panel that was part of a presentation at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls this spring.
“It’s about being a resource to help people solve problems,” said Martha Kemper, vice president of demand at Midwest Dairy.
Casey’s was another partner with Midwest Dairy. A year ago, the convenience stores saw huge declines in business without commuters on the road. Midwest Dairy worked with the company to analyze their customer base and find ways to connect with them via e-commerce.
Dairy is one thing that brings people into the store at Casey’s, said Sydney Middleton, the company’s manager in the dairy and frozen category, talking in a pre-recorded interview. She worked with Midwest Dairy to increase space in their coolers in order to sell more dairy products.
Post-pandemic, grocery stores are rationalizing the number of products they carry.
If it didn’t sell in April 2020, there’s no need to give it shelf space, said Phil Plourd, president of the Blimling and Associates commodity brokerage based near Madison, Wisconsin.
Plourd talked about the lingering impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the dairy industry during a separate sessions at the Central Plains Dairy Expo held in Sioux Falls this spring.
Shuttered restaurants meant that Americans turned to take-out and delivery options.
“We were actually lucky in the dairy industry because pizza works,” Plourd said, noting that delivered foods need to be able to stand up for at least 45 minutes to get from the restaurant to the home dining room.
At Pizza Ranch, the buffet was a huge part of the restaurant’s business pre-pandemic, accounting for 85% of sales, according to Moss. While pizza delivery remained popular through the pandemic, Pizza Ranch had to shift its way of doing business and promote its products on home delivery apps.
“Our model has changed,” Moss said. “(It’s been) a positive for us to be more diversified.”
The pandemic hit dairy in other ways. Many who no longer commuted to work stopped buying their morning latte, Plourd noted. And specialty cheese sales declined because restaurants and grocery store samples weren’t there to sway consumers into purchasing a different kind of cheese.
Midwest Dairy found new ways to support those in need. Schools make for a big part of milk purchases. About 8% of milk is consumed in schools, according to statistics Plourd cited. When schools went virtual, school lunch programs shut down. As some started to explore to-go options, Midwest Day helped 34 school districts get the equipment they needed to deliver milk with their lunches. The organization purchased 1,550 soft-sided milk coolers.
Food banks had similar issues. Normally dealing in dry goods, many food banks didn’t have the coolers they needed to carry dairy products. Midwest Dairy donated a half million dollars across its member states. The organization helped to purchase coolers as well as cheese and butter.
With a rise in stay-at-home meals and the decline of the morning commute, the pandemic prompted more people to take time for breakfast. Cereal and milk sales are up, said Midwest Dairy executive officer Molly Pelzer. She hopes breakfast is a trend that stays.
“Dairy is a great fit for breakfast,” she said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.