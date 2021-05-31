Checkoff partnerships aim to keep dairy on the menu

Consumer habits changed drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to new partnerships forged by the dairy checkoff, cheese and milk remained on the shopping list.

Pizza Ranch has a whole new product – or at least a new way to get pizza to pizza fans – and it’s thanks to a collaboration with the region’s checkoff group, Midwest Dairy.

The two collaborated on a breakfast pizza and tested bake-at-home pies in several markets. Finding success, the chain started offering frozen pizzas to bake at home in December ahead of the holidays.

“What we saw in December exceeding our wildest expectations,” said Jon Moss, the restaurant chain’s senior vice president and chief brand officer.

The company set a goal for annual sales, and before the first month was up, they were already half way to meeting it, he said.

Three business representatives discussed how they worked through pandemic issues during a Zoom panel that was part of a presentation at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls this spring.

“It’s about being a resource to help people solve problems,” said Martha Kemper, vice president of demand at Midwest Dairy.

Casey’s was another partner with Midwest Dairy. A year ago, the convenience stores saw huge declines in business without commuters on the road. Midwest Dairy worked with the company to analyze their customer base and find ways to connect with them via e-commerce.

Dairy is one thing that brings people into the store at Casey’s, said Sydney Middleton, the company’s manager in the dairy and frozen category, talking in a pre-recorded interview. She worked with Midwest Dairy to increase space in their coolers in order to sell more dairy products.