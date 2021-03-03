Dairy Expo back on in Sioux Falls March 24-25

COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic have altered our business and personal lives in a myriad of ways. So, when we have the opportunity to come together as an organization and industry, it’s vital that we do so.
That’s why the Central Plains Dairy Association board of directors and staff are excited to welcome visitors in person to the Central Plains Dairy Expo March 24-25 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The event will celebrate the industry’s essential nature, the vital role dairy farmers continue to play in the health and well-being of our communities, and the ongoing commitment to further enhance the success of the region’s dairy producers.
From new innovations offered by exhibitors to educational opportunities surrounding the “latest and greatest” products, services and technologies that can benefit a dairy’s success, this year’s Dairy Expo will be filled with opportunities to connect in person, celebrate the successes of the past and highlight a hopeful future.
“This year’s expo will provide attendees with a safe way to interact, in person, with dairy industry representatives and others in the industry,” said Kristopher Bousquet, Central Plains day Association president. “We are working diligently with the Denny Sanford Premier Center staff to ensure a safe environment while offering ample opportunities for attendees to get the most out of the event.”
In addition to using environmental hygiene protocols, through ASM Global’s VenueShield, educational session rooms throughout the Expo will have social distancing to allow safe interaction among attendees and presenters, organizers said.
This year’s concert will not take place due to health and safety precautions, but the annual Prayer Breakfast kicking off the expo March 24 will be free for the first 300 attendees.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is the keynote speaker for the Prayer Breakfast. TenHaken holds degrees from Dordt College and the University of Sioux Falls. He founded the marketing technology agency Click Rain as well as a non-profit organization that creates international service trip opportunities and philanthropic outlets for business leaders.
He is a frequent speaker on empowerment, workplace culture and leadership. An active runner, obstacle course racer and triathlete, he is also active in his church. The mayor credits his personal faith for much of what he defines as success.
Registration to the Central Plains Dairy Expo and Prayer Breakfast is free for all dairy producers. Register online www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration.