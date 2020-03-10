Those in the dairy industry may know Erin Mosley as an independent consultant with GPS Dairy Consulting who focuses on using software and technology evaluate feed and cow health data and help identify key areas of opportunity for production, health and financial improvement.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and science and technology from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in dairy cattle nutrition from Clemson University and a doctorate degree from the University of Idaho. Her research focused on nutrition and lactation physiology.
But there’s a lot more to Mosley’s story than academic degrees and dairy cattle nutrition. She and her husband, Sam, have four children – Louisa, Eleanor, Walter and Beatrice. In September 2016, their lives were forever changed after a traffic accident took the lives of their two oldest daughters.
Mosley will share her grief journey and the testing of her faith when God’s answer to her prayers was “No” as the featured speaker at the Central Plains Dairy Expo Prayer Breakfast March 25 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m., and the breakfast buffet will be served. The program begins at 7 a.m.
The morning also will feature the music of Reconciled! a gospel group comprised of two husband-wife duos, Tim and Terra of Red Oak, Iowa, and Jim and Pat Dunbar of Cameron, Missouri.
Their goal is to share God’s grace, wherever they’ve been called over the past decade. Their style shifts from heartfelt, big voice ballads to poignant songs of God’s love. They love old gospel songs, as well as the newer Gaither style harmonies.
Tickets to the prayer breakfast are $30. New this year, attendees can purchase a table or tickets through online registration for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.