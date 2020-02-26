The Central Plains Dairy Expo is set for March 25 and 26 in Sioux Falls, showcasing more than 300 exhibitors and their latest innovations, informative breakout sessions and a free concert featuring country singer Joe Nichols on March 24.
The free trade show takes place at the Sioux Falls Events Center with exhibits filling the Sioux Falls Arena, convention center and Denny Sanford Premier Center. The trade show runs 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to sign up early with the new online registration form. The goal is to simplify and speed up the registration process at the event, organizers said. Register for free at www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration, or register on site at the events center.
Visitors can download a new mobile app to keep up to date on events at the show and take advantage of special offers.
“We encourage dairy producers, calf and heifer growers, beef feedlot, farm and ranch employees, and other agricultural professionals to attend this year’s Central Plains Dairy Expo,” said Olga Reuvekamp, president of Central Plains Dairy Association from Elkton, South Dakota, with Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership and Hilltop Dairy. “CPDE is where Central Plains dairy enthusiasts gather to network, learn and foster relationships to build and sustain a strong dairy industry.”
The show kicks off with a welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. The event includes an auction put on by the Central Plains Dairy Foundation. Donated items include a life-size fiberglass cow, cowture jewelry, hunting and fishing packages, dairy equipment, feed testing services, milking supplies, coolers, art prints, consumer electronics, bovine genetics and gender-sorted semen. Auction proceeds support dairy scholarships, workforce grants and community diversity programs in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The concert – free to dairy producers – begins at 8 p.m.
Experts in the industry will put on 33 educational breakout sessions, with five presented in Spanish.
There’s also free food offered throughout the show, including doughnuts, grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream novelties. A free pancake breakfast is served 8-10:30 a.m. March 26. A beer garden is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
A companion event of the dairy expo is the prayer breakfast put on by the Western Iowa Dairy Alliance.
Starting at 7 a.m. March 25, the prayer breakfast features Erin Mosley, a dairy nutritionist and mother. Erin and her husband, Sam, have four children – Louisa, Eleanor, Walter and Beatrice. In September 2016, their lives were forever changed after a traffic accident ultimately took the lives of their two oldest daughters. Erin will share her grief journey and the testing of her faith when God’s answer to her prayers was “no.”
Prayer breakfast tickets cost $30 and may be purchased online at: centralplainsdairy.com/prayer-breakfast. A limited number of tickets may be purchased at the door.
For more information about the Central Plains Dairy Expo, visit www.centralplainsdairy.com.