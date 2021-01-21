Dairy industry gets creative to reach new customers

Looking back on 2020, life didn’t change much for dairy farmers but it changed dramatically for the promotion of dairy products, said Marilyn Hershey, chairwoman of Dairy Management Inc., the dairy checkoff-funded trade organization.

She spoke on a webinar Dec. 17 that reviewed 2020 dairy sales and gave an outlook for this year.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that closed many restaurants last spring, domestic sales were expected to be down. Instead, they increased 1.2% over 2019, said DMI CEO Tom Gallagher, speaking during the call.

“If anyone would have placed a bet on that last March, people would never have guessed we’d be at that level,” he said.

The rise of domestic sales can be attributed to unique partnerships within various industries, Gallagher said. Earlier in the year, DMI and the checkoff program partnered with Papa John’s and Domino’s to promote dairy through pizza sales.

One unique research opportunity paid huge dividends, Gallagher said, as they worked with Domino’s in Japan to perfect contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of this is to overcome what we lost with restaurants,” he said.

Hershey said she was proud of the work DMI did to ensure that new opportunities were met “fast and furiously” throughout the year.

She attributed dairy’s success to the partnership the industry has built over the years and said that state and regional partners helped dairy processors market and sell their milk to grocery stores, available restaurants, and consumers who needed it.