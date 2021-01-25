Every Iowa dairy cow means $25,495 to local community

The new “Comprehensive Review of Iowa’s Dairy Industry” defines how important the Iowa dairy industry continues to be and just how strong of an economic driver it is in Iowa and the Midwest.
The total economic impact of Iowa’s dairy industry is $5.6 billion, supplying 15,587 jobs with a labor income of $891 million. Annual economic impact of a single dairy cow is $25,495 per cow.
The projected national trends for dairy products show increases in profitability, and forecasters expect that dairy revenue will continue to rise at 1.15% to $39.9 billion during 2019-24.
Iowa continues to be a significant contributor to dairy production based upon several factors that include necessary infrastructure, natural resources, inputs and experience. The state has a unique competitive advantage in these categories and continues to expand on these assets for identiﬁed growth opportunities.
The complete review can be found at https://www.agmrc.org/media/cms/Iowa_State_Dairy_Association_Final__C644F6AEF8D9C.pdf.
Fred Hall is a dairy specialist forIowa State University Extension and Outreach. Reach him at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.