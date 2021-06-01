Flipping the switch

Robotics are becoming a normal occurrence on farming operations. Many are looking to driverless tractors, feeders, cleaners and milkers to push their productivity and reduce their labor requirements.

For dairymen Jordan Hooker, Brant Bosma and Mark Qual, sharing their story and helping those looking to get into a robotic means of milking cows is how they give back to agriculture.

The three spoke about the transition at their operations during the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 24. Hooker of Diamond H Dairy and Bosma of Orland Ridge both work on box unit robotic milking operations while Qual of Qual Dairy and Grain works with a robotic rotary barn.

Qual Dairy in Lisbon, North Dakota, had the fourth robotic rotary dairy parlor in North America. The manufacturer, GEA, built its first in 2015. The operation installed the rotary parlor in 2018 and is coming up on the third full year in operation. Both Orland Ridge and Diamond H Dairy started their robotic endeavors in 2020.

“We were at a point where we were milking 800 head and deciding where we were going to go as a family,” Qual said on the decision to install a robotic parlor. “It came down to what we could do without increasing the labor force. We always have an issue with finding labor.”

Qual and his brother manage their operations robotic systems while his dad, uncle and two cousins help manage the rest of the Qual production. With 1,400 head and a 60-stall rotary parlor, Qual said they wouldn’t exchange the system for anything in the world.