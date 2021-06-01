Flipping the switch

Robotics are becoming a normal occurrence on farming operations. Many are looking to driverless tractors, feeders, cleaners and milkers to push their productivity and reduce their labor requirements.
For dairymen Jordan Hooker, Brant Bosma and Mark Qual, sharing their story and helping those looking to get into a robotic means of milking cows is how they give back to agriculture.
The three spoke about the transition at their operations during the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 24. Hooker of Diamond H Dairy and Bosma of Orland Ridge both work on box unit robotic milking operations while Qual of Qual Dairy and Grain works with a robotic rotary barn.
Qual Dairy in Lisbon, North Dakota, had the fourth robotic rotary dairy parlor in North America. The manufacturer, GEA, built its first in 2015. The operation installed the rotary parlor in 2018 and is coming up on the third full year in operation. Both Orland Ridge and Diamond H Dairy started their robotic endeavors in 2020.
“We were at a point where we were milking 800 head and deciding where we were going to go as a family,” Qual said on the decision to install a robotic parlor. “It came down to what we could do without increasing the labor force. We always have an issue with finding labor.”
Qual and his brother manage their operations robotic systems while his dad, uncle and two cousins help manage the rest of the Qual production. With 1,400 head and a 60-stall rotary parlor, Qual said they wouldn’t exchange the system for anything in the world.
Bosma works in Madison, South Dakota at Orland Ridge. It’s his dad and grandpa’s second operation. Their family is from Washington state. With 24 box unit robots in a cross-ventilated barn, Bosma helps take care of the robotics side of his family’s operation, along with the herd manager.
After settling on the Madison location with a free-flow barn design, Bosma said their goal is to get 70 cows per robot and 1,600 head in the barn. The operation officially came online in September 2020, so they are still expanding to that goal as cattle are shipped from their primary location in Washington.
“It was a little nerve wracking,” he said. “We were able to make it work with a free-flow design. We’ve been super happy with it.”
Hooker’s family is out of California and has a split operation with 5,500 head of cattle. A total 600 of their dairy cows are in the robotics program with the rest in a traditional barn. With 10 box robotic milking units installed, Diamond H is planning on adding three more in the coming months.
Unlike Bosma’s operation, Hooker and his family use a guided floor barn to avoid needing gates during pen cleanings.
“They seem to figure it out better,” Hooker said.
The rotary barn experience
The challenges of the rotary barn are well known from those who have a traditional milking operation. While Qual and his team have made it work, he said the biggest hurdle was training the labor force, not the cattle. With a 92-95% success rate, Qual said, convincing the workers to let the robot latch before interfering was a big first step.
One of the largest advantages the parlor presents is that as the robots milk 300-330 cattle per hour, they are able to get into the pens and clean them three times a day. With electronic tags and robots identifying specific cattle struggling or presenting any signs of health issues, Qual is able to quickly sort cattle and set up times for inspection rather than fishing them out of the pens manually.
“It’s helped a little to keep the guys out of the pens to do the shots,” he said. “I can sort out the couple that need something without disturbing the whole pen.”
With a massive influx of data coming off the robots, Qual said his job is to now sort through it and identify what the operation needs to know.
“It’s pretty easy to get lost in all the data that comes off the robots,” he said.
Luckily, he said, their robotics dealer has been more than willing to help them sort through the data and figure out the best ways to view the datasets they need. With the brand new technology, Qual said dozens of GEA technicians were at their operation when it was first installed so the company could teach their own technicians how it worked on the fly.
“They used our farm as a school,” he said. “It was pretty neat.”
Key items for those considering a robotic rotary parlor, according to Qual, is to focus on your operation’s goals. It fit their management style and labor force, he said, but it may not be for everyone.
On the herd side, he said he was surprised how well the cows did learning the system. Just three out of 800 cows did not take to the system.
“The younger cows took on really quickly,” he said. “The older cows you’d have to push really hard but the second time you’d start to push less hard.”
Instead of reducing labor at Qual Dairy, they repurposed positions to train employees to fix the machines.
“Milking went from one of the most labor intensive to one of the easiest,” he said.
Qual’s last piece of advice was to find a dealer you trust, or one that you believe you can work with, as you will be communicating constantly as the machines work.
Box unit milkers
On the other side of the coin were Bosma and Hooker with box unit milkers. Although their pen flows differently, the two often agreed on how their operations are performing.
With their free-flow pen design and the box milkers, the Bosma cattle at Orland Ridge never leave the pen area. That has made it tricky at times to get cattle into holding to replace bedding and clean the stalls.
Each cow is in the stall for roughly seven minutes. Hooker aims for 65 cows per box per day while Bosma’s team is aiming for 70 cows a unit with 210 cows per pen.
Data entry, much like on Qual’s operation, has become a major focus. Bosma said he believes all the data is driving them to be more successful in the long run, even if they are just half a year into the operation.
“It's just a lot of information so we are looking into what has the most benefit to us,” he said. “From a herd heath standpoint, this is way better for us.”
With access to hundreds of data points and very little herd history, Hooker said it’s been exciting to see every piece of information they can use to better the operation.
“We are trying to catch on to more things,” he said.
When it comes to making the transition to box units, the two dairymen said you need to be prepared to maintain the machines and fix small issues.
“Instead of working with cows, you’re more working with equipment that milks the cows,” Hooker said.
“When you want to push those robots to the max, you can't have downtime,” Bosma added.
Another big adjustment was learning to step back. It’s hard for some guys to get out of the pens and leave the work to the robots, Bosma said.
“You give them the tools to do so and you let the cows be cows,” he said.
