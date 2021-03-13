 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get connected with Dairy Girl Network

Get connected with Dairy Girl Network

Dairy Girl Network logo

The Dairy Girl Network is planning an afternoon of camaraderie, fun and networking with other dairywomen during the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.

March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., join other dairywomen for a quick recharge to talk about your lives involving dairy farming. The event is for all women involved with any part of dairy – whether as a calf feeder, dairy owner, marketing or sales consultant servicing dairy farms or cheese producers, a veterinarian, a researcher, or other areas. If there is a dairy cow involved in what you do, you’re invited!

The cost is $20, which includes lunch and a Dairy Girl Network special gift. The event takes place in the Fontenelle A Room at the Sheraton hotel, which is connected to the Sioux Falls Events Center.

Advance registration is appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Register at https://dairygirlnetwork.com/connect-central-plains-registration/.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy Expo back on in Sioux Falls March 24-25
Dairy

Dairy Expo back on in Sioux Falls March 24-25

The Central Plains Dairy Association board of directors and staff say they area excited to welcome visitors in person to the Central Plains Dairy Expo March 24-25 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News