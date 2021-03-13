Get connected with Dairy Girl Network

The Dairy Girl Network is planning an afternoon of camaraderie, fun and networking with other dairywomen during the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.
March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., join other dairywomen for a quick recharge to talk about your lives involving dairy farming. The event is for all women involved with any part of dairy – whether as a calf feeder, dairy owner, marketing or sales consultant servicing dairy farms or cheese producers, a veterinarian, a researcher, or other areas. If there is a dairy cow involved in what you do, you’re invited!
The cost is $20, which includes lunch and a Dairy Girl Network special gift. The event takes place in the Fontenelle A Room at the Sheraton hotel, which is connected to the Sioux Falls Events Center.
Advance registration is appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Register at https://dairygirlnetwork.com/connect-central-plains-registration/.