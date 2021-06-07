 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holstein association hosting convention in Sioux Falls next year

Holstein association hosting convention in Sioux Falls next year

Holsteins grazing

Dairy cows are rotationally grazed on 200 acres of pasture at the Gruenenfelder farm in Wisconsin's Iowa County. 

 Contributed

The Minnesota Holstein Association will host the 2022 National Holstein Convention June 27 through July 1 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Holstein delegates from across the country will gather to discuss economic and political matters that impact day to day business on dairy farms. The convention includes farm tours, educational seminars, youth contests, a sale and the annual business meeting of the Holstein Association USA.

Information can be found at 2022nationalholsteinconvention.com.

This year’s convention is set for June 20-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Flipping the switch
Dairy

Flipping the switch

It's Dairy Month, and the industry is evolving. Read what a few Midwestern dairy farmers have experienced in their transition to robotic milking.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News