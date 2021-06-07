Holstein association hosting convention in Sioux Falls next year

The Minnesota Holstein Association will host the 2022 National Holstein Convention June 27 through July 1 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Holstein delegates from across the country will gather to discuss economic and political matters that impact day to day business on dairy farms. The convention includes farm tours, educational seminars, youth contests, a sale and the annual business meeting of the Holstein Association USA.
Information can be found at 2022nationalholsteinconvention.com.
This year’s convention is set for June 20-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.