Insurance risks in agriculture on the rise

Over the last few years farmers have had to deal with dramatic weather events, bottoming prices and an increasingly aggressive political landscape, but risk management consultant Allen Schlenker said that you can never take your eye off of protecting yourself right at home.

“You don’t have to insure for everything, but the time you have a loss you don’t want to find you don’t have insurance for that,” Schlenker said.

Schlenker is a agribusiness risk exposure specialist focusing on dairy for Marsh and McLennan Agency in Sioux Falls. He spoke with dairymen and women at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 24.

While most of the insurance costs in the dairy sector are progressively rising, Schlenker told attendees to focus on three key areas: contractual risk transfers, farm employers liability versus Workers’ Compensation, and employee protection liability. Preparing a risk strategy is for more than just dairies, though, he said, and ranking each risk factor and rating them based on likelihood will help you and your risk consultant workout the best insurance.

“You have to think about how to handle each risk or avoid it,” he said. “Nobody ever plans for a hail event, but you have to know what you’re going to do ‘if.’”

Premiums are going up because of the increasing likelihood of meeting minimum claim requirements, according to Schlenker. While 15 years ago, a payout of $1 million was unheard of, it’s commonplace in today’s landscape to hit your minimum requirements and start receiving payments.