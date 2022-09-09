ISU’s Fred Hall recognized for distinguished service as county agent

Creating a newsletter for Spanish-speaking agricultural workers is just one thing that makes Fred Hall stand out as an Iowa State University Extension agent.
Hall serves as dairy specialist for northwestern Iowa.
He received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the annual meeting and conference in West Palm Beach, Florida July 20. Fred was one of several honorees who represent the top 2% of the membership selected by their peers.
Hall has excelled in developing programs that met the needs of underserved audiences, according to a news release from the association.
To help service the needs of Hispanic employees beyond teaching dairy management protocols, Hall developed a Spanish newsletter available on break-room tables that addressed “life-skill” topics. The newsletter is focused on employees in Iowa’s food producing industries, from dairy farms and egg handlers to harvest centers and food distribution centers.
The Siouxland Latino Work/Life Celebration is sent to 100 regional businesses.