Learn how to bring skilled professionals to your farm using the visa programs in a program presented by Miguel Rangel, DVM.
The I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar Series continues Thursday, April 13 from noon to 1 p.m.
“Listeners will gain a better understanding of what visa are available to them when hiring qualitied employees,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Miguel Rangel, DVM will discuss the process of using the U.S. visa programs to bring skilled professionals to U.S. dairy operations from foreign countries. This discussion will cover the most common visas available for dairy producers and will include: in which situations each visa may be used, who qualifies for the visa, the benefits of various visas, and the requirements to qualify for different visas.
Rangel will also discuss the application process, rights and responsibilities of employers and employees, and will clarify common misconceptions.
He received his veterinarian degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City. As an employee recruiter and recipient of a TN visa himself, he knows the process and the industry firsthand.
Dr. Rangel has been the owner and operator of Optimum Dairy Consulting and Recruiting since 2021, specializing in maximizing profits in dairy operations and the recruiting of skilled professionals. Prior to that, he spent 16 years working in various aspects of the dairy industry, including managing the ISU Dairy Farm from 2018 to 2021.
There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, preregistration is required at least one hour before the webinar. Preregister online at: https://go.iastate.edu/TQ86YG
For more information contact: in Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230; in Minnesota, Jim Salfer, 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, Heidi Carroll, 605-688-6623.
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of Extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University is a multi-state learning collaboration and connects extension dairy staff with the dairy community to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, e-newsletters, podcasts, and on-farm tours. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs visit www.i29moou.com.