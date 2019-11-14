A dairy farmer from Parker, South Dakota and chairman of Midwest Dairy is taking a leadership role on the board's national counterpart.
Allen Merrill was one of five Midwest Dairy leaders are among the newly elected officers of Dairy Management Inc, the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association. He will serve as first vice chairman of the United Dairy Industry Association. The chairman is Neil Hoff of Windthorst, Texas.
“I look forward to serving the dairy community in the coming year as a member of the UDIA board,” Merrill said in a news release. “We will work together and, as an industry, address the challenges we’re facing, capitalize on the opportunities in front of us and continue to tell the story of dairy to drive demand.”
UDIA is a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members.It is is overseen by a board comprised of dairy farmers elected by respective local and regional boards of UDIA member organizations.
Deb Vander Koi of Worthington, Minnesota was elected treasurer of Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national checkoff program.