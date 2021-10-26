4-H horse judging teaches lifelong lessons

Delaney Zoss stands in a dusty arena, sizing up four American quarter horses standing before her.

The Forestburg, South Dakota native walks the length of the arena jotting down notes on each animal’s composition, soundness and disposition. She repeats this process at least 10 times, studying each horse thoroughly. After all, there is a state title at stake here, along with an expenses-paid trip to the national 4-H judging competition in Denver.

Finally, Zoss writes down her final order: ranking the horses from best to worst. In a few minutes, she’ll have to give “reasons,” an oral explanation of her ranking, for which her notes will come in handy.

Zoss was one of just 10 hippology competitors and 27 judging participants at the South Dakota state 4-H horse judging and hippology competition.

“Usually, there are a lot more,” said Kasee Hieb, SDSU Extension agri-workforce coordinator , who heads up the event.

This year’s competition was delayed because of COVID. It ended up on a weekend full of high school volleyball tournaments and the annual Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls.

“So we lost a lot of kids to those,” Hieb said.

The half-day event on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings consisted of four halter classes with three levels of competitors taking part: beginners, juniors and seniors. Following the halter classes were two riding classes that the junior and senior levels judged while the beginners took a horse-parts test.

Juniors were required to give reasons on one of the classes, the seniors provided reasons on two.