4-H horse judging teaches lifelong lessons

Delaney Zoss stands in a dusty arena, sizing up four American quarter horses standing before her.
The Forestburg, South Dakota native walks the length of the arena jotting down notes on each animal’s composition, soundness and disposition. She repeats this process at least 10 times, studying each horse thoroughly. After all, there is a state title at stake here, along with an expenses-paid trip to the national 4-H judging competition in Denver.
Finally, Zoss writes down her final order: ranking the horses from best to worst. In a few minutes, she’ll have to give “reasons,” an oral explanation of her ranking, for which her notes will come in handy.
Zoss was one of just 10 hippology competitors and 27 judging participants at the South Dakota state 4-H horse judging and hippology competition.
“Usually, there are a lot more,” said Kasee Hieb, SDSU Extension agri-workforce coordinator , who heads up the event.
This year’s competition was delayed because of COVID. It ended up on a weekend full of high school volleyball tournaments and the annual Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls.
“So we lost a lot of kids to those,” Hieb said.
The half-day event on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings consisted of four halter classes with three levels of competitors taking part: beginners, juniors and seniors. Following the halter classes were two riding classes that the junior and senior levels judged while the beginners took a horse-parts test.
Juniors were required to give reasons on one of the classes, the seniors provided reasons on two.
Along with judging, Zoss also participated in the hippology event which quizzed participants on all aspects of horsemanship and equitation, from grooming supplies and harness parts to identifying blemishes and unsoundness.
“The second part,” Zoss said, “was more science stuff, like what nutrients affect the horse’s blood in different ways and things like that.”
Zoss said she looks forward to this annual event.
“I like being able to evaluate different types of horses and seeing what other people’s opinions are,” Zoss said. “And I like to see how SDSU runs their equestrian program.”
At just 15, Zoss already knows she wants to attend South Dakota State and be a part of the university’s equestrian program.
That makes today’s even all the more important.
Hieb says judging is great for anyone who wants to be a part of the horse industry: “It’s a great way to network and get more knowledge about it.”
However, she says, horse judging has benefits that extend far beyond the barn, such as boosting self-confidence, creating friendships and bolstering public speaking skills.
“There’s lots of life skills that you can actually learn from, like not being scared to talk to an adult and learning how to work with other kids,” Hieb said.
Some of the teams are made up of kids from different counties so they might end up on a team where they don’t know the other participants.
“They have to be able to work together as a team, which is very important later in life,” Hieb said.
Zoss’s dad, Steve, agreed that horse judging provides lessons that last a lifetime.
“It teaches them how to defend their reasoning and helps with time management,” he said.
“I’m not going to say she’s a procrastinator,” he chuckles, “but she does very well under pressure at the last minute.”
