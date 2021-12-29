I can remember back in the day when all I wanted was a pony for Christmas.
There’s just something special about horses that make them desired by kids (and adults) from all over the world. But there is a lot that goes into the veterinary medical side of helping people purchase horses.
Equine prepurchase exam
I have a love-hate relationship with prepurchase exams. It is so fun to give people information on a horse that they are hoping to buy. But, everything that I do has to be extremely detailed.
We go through every prepurchase with a fine-tooth comb. It typically takes about two hours to just do the exam with maybe a set or two of X-rays. Anything more than that, will take another one to two hours, depending on what needs to be done.
The purpose of a prepurchase is to provide the buyer with more information to make an informed decision. The more testing we do, the more information is gained, and information is power when making a decision.
Prepurchase exams have a very wide range of buyer-requested and veterinarian-advised testing. They can cost anywhere from $175 to $500 or more as a baseline, and radiographs can add another $200 to $1,500 or more to the exam cost.
The goals of a prepurchase exam are to expose any abnormalities that may affect future soundness, future health, future insurability, or a resale prepurchase. They can also be used for future comparison.
FYI: there is no perfect horse and we are going to find something that a buyer may consider undesirable.
What isn’t a prepurchase?
A prepurchase exam is not a pass or fail. People love these terms because they are absolute.
Well newsflash horse people, nothing organic is absolute. I live in the very gray world of veterinary medicine where nothing is black or white. A prepurchase is not a guarantee or warranty.
If you know the veterinarian who has the crystal ball that can tell you the horse will stay sound, please give me their number!
We also cannot give you any guarantee that the horse will work for you and your intended use for the horse.
Laboratory testing
We can do as many tests as the buyer requests.
Complete blood counts look at the red and white blood cells, a chemistry profile looks at specific organ function, plasma drug screens look for drugs that the horse may have had, fecal egg counts give us an idea if the horse needs dewormed again, and genetic testing can be important depending on your goals.
Radiographs
Taking X-rays is very common during a prepurchase exam and is highly recommended.
X-rays aren’t perfect; we can miss things that do not show up on x-ray or on the flip side, we can find things that are not clinically relevant. Either way, we still do X-rays on almost every prepurchase.
Lameness exam
Flexions and watching the horse go are a huge component to the exam. We sometimes video this if the buyer is purchasing the horse sight unseen so that we can send it to them.
Conclusion
If you’re getting a pony for Christmas and the cost of the pony is more than the cost of a prepurchase itself, I’d highly recommend getting the prepurchase done.
It is so good to have a second set of eyes on an investment that may live with you for 30-plus years.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.