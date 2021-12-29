Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can remember back in the day when all I wanted was a pony for Christmas.

There’s just something special about horses that make them desired by kids (and adults) from all over the world. But there is a lot that goes into the veterinary medical side of helping people purchase horses.

Equine prepurchase exam

I have a love-hate relationship with prepurchase exams. It is so fun to give people information on a horse that they are hoping to buy. But, everything that I do has to be extremely detailed.

We go through every prepurchase with a fine-tooth comb. It typically takes about two hours to just do the exam with maybe a set or two of X-rays. Anything more than that, will take another one to two hours, depending on what needs to be done.

The purpose of a prepurchase is to provide the buyer with more information to make an informed decision. The more testing we do, the more information is gained, and information is power when making a decision.

Prepurchase exams have a very wide range of buyer-requested and veterinarian-advised testing. They can cost anywhere from $175 to $500 or more as a baseline, and radiographs can add another $200 to $1,500 or more to the exam cost.

The goals of a prepurchase exam are to expose any abnormalities that may affect future soundness, future health, future insurability, or a resale prepurchase. They can also be used for future comparison.

FYI: there is no perfect horse and we are going to find something that a buyer may consider undesirable.