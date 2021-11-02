Horsing around on Halloween

Halloween is made for horseplay.

The staff and volunteers at HorsePower take that literally.

HorsePower, formerly known as Handi-Riders, provides equestrian programs and therapies for individuals with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges. The organization, located a few miles west of Sioux Falls, hosted its second annual Barn & Treats event Saturday, Oct. 30.

HorsePower executive director Margaret Doom gives credit to Jocelyn Doan, the organization’s program coordinator, for coming up with the idea in 2020. Doom said Doan really wanted to make sure that HorsePower’s clients had an opportunity to get out for Halloween as many were subject to COVID lockdowns.

“She’s amazing. She has a really big heart,” Doom said of Doan.

Once the idea was in place, the duo decided to make the event public. Doom said they didn’t think it would turn into a big event.

“Holy buckets, were we wrong,” she said. “It was huge.”

Doom estimates nearly 300 attendees came through the barn to trick or treat last year.

The event grew this year with over 400 attendees.

Visitors were able to participate in a variety of activities throughout the barn including trick-or-treating at the horses’ stables. Each stall was decorated in a unique theme and the horses were dressed in costumes to match.

There were horse police officers, Harry Potters and even a horse dressed up as a circus tiger complete with a ring leader.

Each horse’s donor or owner got to choose their Halloween costume.