Horsing around on Halloween

Halloween is made for horseplay.
The staff and volunteers at HorsePower take that literally.
HorsePower, formerly known as Handi-Riders, provides equestrian programs and therapies for individuals with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges. The organization, located a few miles west of Sioux Falls, hosted its second annual Barn & Treats event Saturday, Oct. 30.
HorsePower executive director Margaret Doom gives credit to Jocelyn Doan, the organization’s program coordinator, for coming up with the idea in 2020. Doom said Doan really wanted to make sure that HorsePower’s clients had an opportunity to get out for Halloween as many were subject to COVID lockdowns.
“She’s amazing. She has a really big heart,” Doom said of Doan.
Once the idea was in place, the duo decided to make the event public. Doom said they didn’t think it would turn into a big event.
“Holy buckets, were we wrong,” she said. “It was huge.”
Doom estimates nearly 300 attendees came through the barn to trick or treat last year.
The event grew this year with over 400 attendees.
Visitors were able to participate in a variety of activities throughout the barn including trick-or-treating at the horses’ stables. Each stall was decorated in a unique theme and the horses were dressed in costumes to match.
There were horse police officers, Harry Potters and even a horse dressed up as a circus tiger complete with a ring leader.
Each horse’s donor or owner got to choose their Halloween costume.
Andrea Koch owns horses Sundance and Moon. Sundance dressed to match her name, sporting a sunflower costume. Moon was a hippie, complete with bell bottoms.
“As both an owner and a volunteer, it's just such a joy to see how appreciative and excited and warm the public is about such an event. It’s really fun to share that with people who aren't always at HorsePower,” Koch said.
Along with trick or treating, visitors were able to cast their votes in a jack-o-lantern competition and were able to participate in a stick-horse obstacle course.
“The games were a really nice addition to this year’s event,” Koch said.
Her friend sent her a video of her son going through the obstacle course.
“It was just a hoot,” she said. “He was just thrilled.”
The horses were thrilled too, Koch said.
“I know my girl Moon loved all the attention. She got to hang out in her stall all day and eat hay and get pampered,” she said. “As the day went out, she poked her head out more and more. She was curious about the people.”
Sassy, HorsePower’s miniature horse, also soaks up the attention on event days like the Barn & Treats.
“She had her own little stall where she could stick her head out so people could pet her. She really gets to shine on days like that,” Koch said.
Seeing people (and animals) shine is part of HorsePower’s M.O.
“We live in a world where people are judged a lot. You give people your time because they are smart or beautiful and all these things going on. And HorsePower is about saying everybody deserves your time. Everybody has something special that they can offer to others.”
Doom, Doan and Koch all say Barn & Treat will happen again next year.
“I’m very excited to see where it goes,” Koch said.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.