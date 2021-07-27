It takes a team to treat rodeo horses

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The National High School Finals Rodeo was held in Lincoln, Nebraska this year at the Lancaster Event Center. We were honored to be the attending veterinarians at this rodeo, in partnership with Dr. Ashley Anderson (owner of Triple A Equine) of Big Lake, Minnesota. Here’s a look into our week.

Check-in

Check-ins started on July 15. Horses from all over the U.S., Mexico, and Canada came over 72 hours. All in all, there were around 2,140 horses on site by the time check-ins were over. With check-in came checking paperwork. Horses were required to have a negative Coggins test (equine infectious anemia) within 12 months of the event. They were also required to have a health paper that was written within 30 days of the event.

Performance

The performances were July 18-24. Over the course of six days, there were 13 rodeo performances. Sunday the performance was at 7 p.m. and Monday through Saturday performances were at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There was a first go, second go, and then the short-go to decide the world champion and reserve world champion in each event.

In the timed event arena, they had barrel racing, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and team roping. In the rough stock arena, they had bareback riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, pole bending, and bull riding. In the cutting arena, they had boys and girls cutting. And in the reined cow horse arena, they had reined cow horse and portions of the queen contest.

We were on call for all the rodeo stock as well, but because rodeo has such a high standard of care in animal welfare, we saw zero cases of injuries to rodeo stock – a great testament to the stock contractors and all they do for their animals.