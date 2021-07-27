It takes a team to treat rodeo horses

The National High School Finals Rodeo was held in Lincoln, Nebraska this year at the Lancaster Event Center. We were honored to be the attending veterinarians at this rodeo, in partnership with Dr. Ashley Anderson (owner of Triple A Equine) of Big Lake, Minnesota. Here’s a look into our week.
Check-in
Check-ins started on July 15. Horses from all over the U.S., Mexico, and Canada came over 72 hours. All in all, there were around 2,140 horses on site by the time check-ins were over. With check-in came checking paperwork. Horses were required to have a negative Coggins test (equine infectious anemia) within 12 months of the event. They were also required to have a health paper that was written within 30 days of the event.
Performance
The performances were July 18-24. Over the course of six days, there were 13 rodeo performances. Sunday the performance was at 7 p.m. and Monday through Saturday performances were at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There was a first go, second go, and then the short-go to decide the world champion and reserve world champion in each event.
In the timed event arena, they had barrel racing, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and team roping. In the rough stock arena, they had bareback riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, pole bending, and bull riding. In the cutting arena, they had boys and girls cutting. And in the reined cow horse arena, they had reined cow horse and portions of the queen contest.
We were on call for all the rodeo stock as well, but because rodeo has such a high standard of care in animal welfare, we saw zero cases of injuries to rodeo stock – a great testament to the stock contractors and all they do for their animals.
Medicine cases
With temperatures over 90 degrees and high humidity for 10 days straight, the horses were stressed. We can’t control the weather but we had the events starting early in the morning and later in the evening trying to hit the coolest parts of the day. Horses sat in stalls with fans and were pulled out for cold water baths as often as possible.
Despite our best efforts, horses still experienced dehydration, tying up episodes, and colic. Our nearest referral center was Kansas State University which was about 2.5 hours away. We did have to send a handful of cases there for colic surgery or medical management. We can’t say thank you enough to the medicine and surgical teams at Kansas State for helping us provide the best care possible for these horses.
Many other colics and the horses that tied up or were dehydrated were able to be managed on-site. Other cases we saw included eye problems, asthma/coughing, stomach ulcers, and workups on poor performance.
Sports medicine and lameness cases
Of course when you have over 2,140 horses in one place, there are going to be lamenesses. Everything from simple hoof abscesses to prepurchase exams to cuts so deep that they communicated with joints, we saw them all. The horse is built from the ground up which is why we were so grateful to the attending farrier, Zach Kaup (Zach Kaup Farrier Services) of Lincoln, Nebraska, for shoeing and consulting with such a high standard of excellence. He is an outstanding farrier.
Alternative medicine
Equine athletes benefit greatly from alternative medicine services, which is a drug free way to feel better and perform better. We offered chiropractic and acupuncture services and were very busy with both. We were so excited to have Megan Vikesland (owner of Stonybrook Equine) of Evansville, Minnesota, with us. She provided Magna Wave and laser therapies. At Stonybrook Equine’s facility, Megan offers salt water spas, underwater treadmill, vibration therapy, and massage therapy.
As you can see, it took a team! We can’t thank Greg Rook with Lancaster Event Center enough for helping get us everything we needed to be successful. Thank you to Todd Kringen, Kara Robbins, and Amanda Farr for all your help as well. We had a very busy and fun 10 days with the best high school rodeo athletes in the world. Thank you all and congratulations! Get home safely and hug your horse! What a ride it has been.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
