Tashina Red Hawk is “breaking down barriers and building bridges.”

Noella Red Hawk spoke with notable pride about her daughter, Tashina Red Hawk. It’s no wonder. She has every right to be proud.

The high school senior from Mission, South Dakota was recently awarded the national 4-H Youth in Action award for 4-Hers who have created a lasting impact in their communities.

Four Youth in Action awards are given out each year, one in each category: agriculture (the category Red Hawk’s award), civic engagement, STEM and healthy living. Of those four winners, one will be chosen for an extra scholarship award that will be given away in spring 2022 in Washington, D.C. Red Hawk received an expenses-paid trip to the ceremony.

Red Hawk is the very first South Dakotan to win a national 4-H award – a fact that Red Hawk says gives her goosebumps.

“It gives me so much pride that not only was it me from South Dakota who got the award, but that it was one of our indigenous youth,” she said.

The 4-Her already has an impressive resume. Along with her national award, she’s been both the president and vice president of her 4-H club. She trains horses, volunteers at her local animal health clinic and is currently in her second term as the reigning South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen.

She’s also a small-business owner. Tashina’s Coffee is a drive-through coffee shop serving up frothy lattes, drip coffee and more.

Even with such a full plate, she’s looking to the future.

The Youth in Action award came with a $5,000 scholarship, which Red Hawk said will go toward college expenses along with the funds she earns through her coffee shop.

Red Hawk was recently accepted to South Dakota State University and plans to enroll in the South Dakota State University Professional (DVM) Program in Veterinary Medicine.

The program allows students to fast-track vet school. They complete the first two years of their veterinary education at South Dakota State University and then transfer to the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.

Red Hawk said she’s known she’s wanted to be a vet since she was 4.

“So many people in my life say, ‘it’s okay if your heart changes. It’s going to a million times,’” she said.

But it never has.

“I was born to do it,” she said.

After vet school, Red Hawk said she wants to return to her community on the Rosebud Reservation to open her own practice.

There are no veterinarians within an 80 mile radius of Red Hawk’s home, nor are there any indigenous veterinarians from their nation, Noella Red Hawk said.

“She’s the gap that we’ve been needing in our community for a long time,” she added.

Red Hawk will be well prepared for her veterinary studies. She’s been volunteering once a month at the Wamakanskan Wawokiye Oti – Lakota for Helping Animal Center since she was a sophomore.

Her high school class was taking a tour of the facility, but the students weren’t allowed to see the surgery that was in process. Red Hawk said she kept trying to peek behind the curtain when she noticed some gauze on the floor.

“So I snuck in there and started cleaning up and I was like ‘can I can I dump your tools for you?’” she said.

Impressed with her initiative, and in need of some part-time help, Red Hawk’s veterinary career took off from there.

“Ever since that I’ve climbed the ladder,” she said.

She’s gone from doing intake to shaving and preparing animals for surgery and even giving anesthetics and intubating.

“Just this past November I did my first ever cat neuter,” she proudly said with a smile.

Participating in rodeo and 4-H has helped her get to where she is today, according to Red Hawk. 4-H has given her the confidence to take on leadership roles while rodeo, she said, has taught her perseverance.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve banged a 40 gallon bucket off my knee and had to ride the following day again,” she said.

Red Hawk finds strength and the drive to keep going because she knows that each new day brings a new opportunity.

“With rodeo, and barrel racing specifically, you can have one of the worst days ever and then the next day have the fastest run of your life,” she said.

Red Hawk certainly has been fast. She has qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association youth and teen world championships four times and has competed there twice.

The teen said she’s not sure she’ll keep up with rodeo once in she’s college, especially since she’s fast-tracking vet school. She’d rather focus on academics.

“I’d rather have a 4.0 and not do sports than a 2.5 while doing them,” she said.

Whether it’s playing a solo in a band concert, hopping on a new colt or going out into the buffalo pastures when her dad works with the tribe, “I just get on,” she said.

It’s that “just get on” attitude Red Hawk hopes to pass on to other youth in her community and her state. Whatever opportunities they have in front of them, she encourages South Dakota’s youth and teens to take advantage of each of them. Who knows where they might lead.

Red Hawk’s passion for life, agriculture, animals and her community is clearly evident. She attributes that to her Lakota heritage.

Her parents, unsurprisingly, couldn’t be prouder.

Noella Red Hawk dotes on her daughter saying, “The creator has blessed me with such a wonderful person who’s beautiful inside and out with compassion for all mankind. I’m just really proud of her. She speaks genuinely and it just amazes me. She draws me in every time. I’m honored to be her mom.”

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

