Richard Waldner selected Horseperson of the Year

The South Dakota Horse Council has selected Richard Waldner of Brookings as the 2020 Horseperson of the Year.
Waldner has been active in the South Dakota horse industry since 1959 and is still active on the state and national levels. He is a charter member of the South Dakota Horse Council and is now serving as a board member.
Some of the activities of the South Dakota Horse Council he has supported include the inclusion of horses as livestock for hay procurement during the drought of the 1970s, clinics and the highly successful South Dakota Horse Fair.
Throughout the years, Waldner has been a member and active participant of several breed organizations, including the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association, South Dakota Paint Horse Club, and the South Dakota Palomino Exhibitors Association. He has served these organizations as an officer, committee member, youth judging team coach, exhibitor and judge. He is a lifetime member of AQHA, APHA and PHBA and served as a National Director of PHBA and is currently serving as a National Director of APHA.
The Waldners were recognized as a 50-year Legacy breeder of Quarter Horses by the American Quarter Horse Association in 2012. In addition, they were recognized by the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association as a legacy breeder.
Waldner was also a successful competitor during that time, showing Leo Maudie (a son of Leo) to earn the distinction of the 13th AQHA Supreme Champion; Two Eyed Scoot to the SDQHA All Around award; and many AQHA grands and reserves with Laddy Black.
Presently, Waldner is working to revitalize the South Dakota Paint Horse Club and is again serving as president. He received the national APHA Distinguished Service Award in 2004.
He has also supported the 4-H horse program and continues his involvement as an extension board member in Brookings County. He conducted clinics and judged 4-H shows, including the state 4-H show.
He and his wife were presented the Brookings County Friend of 4-H award in 2016. He also served as superintendent of the horse department at the South Dakota State Fair for several years.
Waldner continues to serve the South Dakota horse industry through the South Dakota Horse Council, South Dakota Paint Horse Club and 4-H.