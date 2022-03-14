Spring care for performance horses

March gets me excited for spring and summer performances!
We have a lot of performance horses in our area, so spring gets really busy. Here are some things to make sure you do for your performance horse in the next month or two.
Annual dental
Just like you go to the dentist routinely, your horse should too. Unlike our teeth, their cheek teeth and incisors grow constantly. While these teeth are always changing, they become sharp and can cause ulcers on the cheeks and discomfort with the bit. We can only safely remove a few millimeters of overgrown tooth at a time which is why we have to check their teeth annually.
“Floating” refers to the process of taking the excess tooth off. But what veterinarians do is so much more than just float the teeth. We do a full dental exam looking for spaces between the teeth, broken teeth, malalignments, etc. Dentals must be done under standing sedation so that a thorough exam and float can be completed.
Annual vaccinations
We all know that our horses need to be vaccinated annually but when is the best time to give the vaccines? For me, I like to give them two to four weeks before I know their bodies might be challenged with the pathogen, stress and high work load. I want their body to respond as best it can to the vaccine so that they have the best protection possible.
Sometimes horses have a very good immune response and just like us when we get a vaccine, their muscles can be sore for a few days. That is another reason why I try to give it a few weeks away from a big performance event or before heading to the trainer. I also make sure that I booster their flu/rhino every six months.
Lameness exam
Our performance horses go through a lot. We are asking them to move in repetitive ways that their bodies were not designed to do. For that reason, we have to check on their joint comfort, typically once per year depending on the horse and the performance level.
To do this, we watch the horse in motion and then flex the joints to see if they become sore. Based on these results, we usually will inject the sore joints with an anti-inflammatory and a joint lubricant.
One thing to consider is that horses need three to five days off after joint injections and they will not feel the effects fully until 14 days after the injections. These injections last anywhere from three to six months, depending on the horse.
Horses may also be started on systemic joint protectants at this time, which ideally start one month before intense performance.
Alternative medicine
One thing that I do during my lameness exams is assess if they have any areas of muscle soreness through a myofascial exam. If they do, we can address the source of pain with injections as well as with chiropractic, acupuncture, massage and kinesiology taping. Some people have access to a pulsed electromagnetic frequency (PEMF) machine, which is a great option for sore muscles as well.
Shoeing
A lot of people give their horses a few months off of shoes in the winter, which is good for their foot health. But then spring rolls around and we need those feet protected again.
It is much easier to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to foot health, so have a good relationship with your farrier.
Tack evaluation
Spring is the perfect time to clean your tack and reassess fit. Contact your saddle maker to see if they have any saddle fit consultations in your area coming up if you have questions or concerns about fit.
Conclusion
There are a lot of things to think about with spring coming up. Get ahead and have fun!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.