Spring care for performance horses

March gets me excited for spring and summer performances!

We have a lot of performance horses in our area, so spring gets really busy. Here are some things to make sure you do for your performance horse in the next month or two.

Annual dental

Just like you go to the dentist routinely, your horse should too. Unlike our teeth, their cheek teeth and incisors grow constantly. While these teeth are always changing, they become sharp and can cause ulcers on the cheeks and discomfort with the bit. We can only safely remove a few millimeters of overgrown tooth at a time which is why we have to check their teeth annually.

“Floating” refers to the process of taking the excess tooth off. But what veterinarians do is so much more than just float the teeth. We do a full dental exam looking for spaces between the teeth, broken teeth, malalignments, etc. Dentals must be done under standing sedation so that a thorough exam and float can be completed.

Annual vaccinations

We all know that our horses need to be vaccinated annually but when is the best time to give the vaccines? For me, I like to give them two to four weeks before I know their bodies might be challenged with the pathogen, stress and high work load. I want their body to respond as best it can to the vaccine so that they have the best protection possible.

Sometimes horses have a very good immune response and just like us when we get a vaccine, their muscles can be sore for a few days. That is another reason why I try to give it a few weeks away from a big performance event or before heading to the trainer. I also make sure that I booster their flu/rhino every six months.