Treat thin horses well ahead of winter weather

We declared October “National Sick Calf Month” but it is also “National Skinny Horse Month.” It seems like this time of year we start getting calls asking for appointments to look at thin horses.

These horses need to be seen, but unfortunately we do not have a lot of time to put weight back on before the cold really sets in. Horses can put on between 0.5 and 1 pound per day if we are feeding for weight gain.

Ideally, we can only feel the last rib on our horses going into winter; everything else should be covered in the appropriate amount fat and muscle. If you can see ribs or if you can feel more than the last rib, you’ve got some weight to put on.

Body Condition Scoring

Horse body conditions are scored 1 through 9. A body condition score (BCS) of 1/9 means the horse is so thin that he is next to death. A 9/9 means that he is morbidly obese. A 5/9 is the ideal body condition in most horses. Every BCS represents 10% of the horse’s weight.

Using the horse pictured here, he is a BCS 3/9. That means that he needs to put on an additional 20% of his weight to get to a body condition of 5/9. For instance, if he currently weighs 1,100 pounds at a 3/9 then he needs to put on 220 pounds to get to a 5/9 which would be 1,320 pounds ideal weight. This amount of weight gain could take over seven months to achieve.

Nutrition

Depending on how old your horse is and the horse’s work load, the number of calories he/she has to consume per day varies greatly.

And it is not just the quantity of feed, it’s the quality. Always feed your horse according to their body condition.

If you feel like you’re feeding your horse enough high quality calories and they still are not gaining weight, we need to explore the following.

Dental Disease

Dental disease by far is the most common reason horses are too thin. Horse owners have this misconception that only old, skinny horses have bad teeth, but that could not be farther from the truth. Horses need dental examinations every one to two years no matter their age.

Horses do not necessarily have to be skinny in order to have bad teeth. The only way to know is to look. During these exams, we also find things like ulcers on the gums and tongue from eating hay with a lot of awns, cockleburs in the pasture, or thistles.

Internal Parasites

Deworming your horse is important. Talk to your veterinarian to determine the appropriate deworming schedule for your horses.

Malabsorption

If your horse has gastrointestinal lymphoma, irritable bowel disease, or geriatric malabsorption, no matter how much feed we give them, they will not be able to absorb it appropriately. These are very difficult to treat.

Chronic Liver Disease, Kidney Disease, and Heart Disease

By the time that we can detect liver disease, kidney disease or heart disease we usually have a really big problem. These are not common but can cause weight loss.

Gastric Ulcers

Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome (EGUS) is most common in performance horses but any horse experiencing any sort of stress can get ulcers too. Ulcers cause a poor appetite which results in a decrease in body condition.

There is only one FDA approved treatment which is with the drug, omeprazole.

Chronic Pain

Horses that experience a lot of pain, typically from arthritis, will not get over to the hay feeder or walk throughout the pasture enough to consume enough calories to maintain or gain weight. Managing this pain with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories and joint injections may help.

Herd Dynamics

Horses that are at the bottom of the totem pole may not be able to get up to the hay feeder enough to gain weight.

Horses need a lot more space than cattle do to live happily. For instance, cattle need a little over 2.5 feet of bunk space to eat whereas horses need around 7 feet of bunk space.

Making your pens bigger and having multiple hay bales out can help the passive horses eat enough and have less stress.

Asthma

Horses with “heaves” (COPD) are commonly underweight. It takes so much effort to breathe, eat and move around that they simply can’t keep up. Heaves must be treated in order for them to have any chance at gaining weight back.

Cushings

Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) or Cushings is the most common endocrine disorder that we find in horses, especially horses over the age of 15. If left untreated, Cushings can result in life threatening complications such as laminitis.

Conclusion

If you have a horse that is showing ribs, call your equine veterinarian as soon as possible to get a good plan going forward. Your horse may need medications, a dental, a very specific diet, blanketing, etc., that should be started sooner rather than later.