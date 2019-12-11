What is Alternative Medicine? It’s any treatment modality that is not used in conventional practice. That includes chiropractic, acupuncture, laser, pulsed electromagnetic frequency (PEMF), massage, herbalism and more.
How do I know if my horse needs alternative medicine?
Decreased performance, disengaged hindquarters, changes in attitude, head throwing, hollow backed, stiffness, no longer responding to traditional therapies, etc.
Making the right alternative medicine choice for your horse
Alternative medicine therapies do not replace traditional veterinary care but can provide additional means of diagnosis and treatment for a variety of musculoskeletal disorders.
The information below can help you choose the right modality for your equine athlete.
Spinal Manipulation (Chiropractic)
Manual therapy that uses short lever, high velocity, low amplitude, controlled thrusts for the correction of subluxations.
How it works: Thrust, restoration of normal joint motion.
Uses: Musculoskeletal problems, maintain fitness, enhance performance, pain reduction.
Acupuncture
Insertion of a needle at specific nerve points for the treatment or prevention of disease.
How it works: Needle insertion, local tissue immune response, increased blood flow, muscle and tissue relaxation.
Uses: (for acupuncture, electro-acupuncture and aquapuncture) Musculoskeletal problems, tension reduction, maintain fitness and soundness, enhance performance, joint injury healing, pain reduction, headshakers syndrome, wobbler syndrome, nerve paralysis, appetite stimulation, navicular syndrome, TMJ pain management,
Electro-acupuncture
Attach electrodes to acupuncture needles and apply pulsating electric current.
How it works: Pulses, increased stimulation of nerves and further relaxation not muscles.
Aquapuncture
Injection of a vitamin B12, serapin, and/or depomedrol (steroid) into the acupuncture point.
How it works: Fluid injection, longer lasting stimulation of the nerves.
Moxibustion
Burning of an herb on an acupuncture point.
How it works: Heat, nerve stimulation.
Uses: Chronic muscular pain, chronic arthritis, reproductive disorders.
Massage
Manipulation of soft tissue, compressing muscle fibers against bone and spreading muscle fibers apart.
How it works: Changes in muscle fibers, increased circulation and endorphin release.
Uses: Increase flexibility, tension reduction, muscle recovery, detoxification.
Low-level laser therapy
Stimulation of cells through specific wavelengths of light.
How it works: Laser photons, absorbed by cells, increased ATP production.
Uses: Accelerate healing, improve tissue remodeling, strained muscles and tendons.
Kinesiology taping
Application of a flexible tape to areas of tension.
How it works: Tape application, decompression of skin, release of myofascial tension.
Uses: Muscle tension reduction, muscle spasm reduction.
