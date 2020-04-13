Although it does not feel like spring and all of our events have been canceled or postponed, we still have to make sure to protect our horses – all of them, from our equine athletes to our pasture pets.
Below is a discussion on what vaccines you should give (core) and what vaccines you should consider (risk based).
Rabies (core)
Rabies is one vaccine that is an absolute must. Rabies can be passed from animal to person. The fatality rate is 100%.
Adult horses should be vaccinated annually. Pregnant mares should be vaccinated four to six weeks prior to foaling.
Foals should be vaccinated in a two-dose series with the first no earlier than at 6 months of age and then four to six weeks later.
West Nile (core)
This vaccination is very important because horses represent 97% of all non-human mammalian cases of West Nile virus. Birds are bitten by mosquitos. Infected mosquitos then bite horses and transmit the virus.
The fatality rate is 33%. Adult horses should be vaccinated in the spring. Pregnant mares should be vaccinated four to six weeks before foaling with a vaccine labeled for pregnant mares.
Foals should have a three-dose series starting at 4-6 months of age with a four- to six-week interval between the first and second doses. The third dose should be at 10-12 months of age.
Tetanus (core)
Tetanus is named after the bacterium Clostridium tetani which releases a neurotoxin that is almost always fatal in horses.
Adult horses can be vaccinated annually and boostered if they incur an injury or have surgery. Even superficial wounds have caused tetanus in horses.
Pregnant mares and foals should be vaccinated as was stated for West Nile.
Eastern/Western Equine Encephalomyelitis (core)
This is another virus that is transmitted by mosquitos to horses from birds and rodents, causing neurological signs.
Western EE has a mortality rate of 50% whereas Eastern EE has a mortality rate of 90%. Adults, pregnant mares, foals should be vaccinated as was stated for West Nile.
Equine Influenza (risk-based)
Flu is the most common respiratory disease of horses. The only horses that do not need this vaccine are the ones who live a completely isolated life (do not travel, are not exposed to other horses that travel).
Adults should be vaccinated every six months. Foals and pregnant mares can follow the West Nile vaccine schedule listed above using an inactivated vaccine.
Equine Herpesvirus (risk-based)
Equine Herpesvirus is also called Rhinopneumonitis or “Rhino.” Vaccines protect against the respiratory form of these viruses but are not very protective against the neurologic and abortingenic forms.
It is recommended in all horses that are not in a completely closed herd as described above. Follow the same protocol as for equine influenza for adults and foals. Pregnant mares should be vaccinated at 5, 7 and 9 months of gestation.
Strangles (risk-based)
Strangles is caused by Streptococcus equi subspecies equi which is a bacterium that commonly infects young horses but horses of any age can get it.
After becoming infected, 75% of horses will have immunity for five years or more. Yet, this vaccine is recommended in horses that live where strangles is a constant problem or are at a high risk of exposure.
Adults should be vaccinated every six to 12 months. Pregnant mares at four to six weeks before due date. Foals with a three-dose series starting at 4-6 months old and with four to six weeks in between.
Potomac Horse Fever (risk-based)
Potomac is caused by Neorickettsia risticii which lives in aquatic insects which then are inadvertently ingested by horses as they are grazing. The infection has a 5-30% mortality rate.
Adults in endemic areas should be vaccinated during the spring and again three to four months later. Pregnant mares at four to six weeks before foaling and annual revaccination. Foals starting at 5 months old with three doses total.
There are many more risk-based vaccines that are not included in this article. Please refer to AAEP’s Vaccination Guidelines for more details as well as consult with your veterinarian.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care, based in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Vet Report is provided in conjunction with Prairie View Veterinary Clinic email reknock@venturecomm.net.